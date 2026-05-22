USMNT 2026 World Cup Big Board 7.0: Who will make Pochettino's squad?

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For players on the U.S. men's national team, the FIFA World Cup roster finish line is in sight. The games have largely been played. The puzzle pieces have been identified. Now all that is left is for manager Mauricio Pochettino to decide how best they fit together.

That isn't as easy as it sounds, even if Pochettino has been in charge for 20 months now. It's not just how different personalities and styles mesh together, but the injury bug -- a constant companion for this group, and one that has claimed the likes of Patrick Agyemang and Johnny Cardoso -- has a way of scuttling the best-laid plans.

Yet Pochettino has to move forward, and he only has about a week to paint his final roster picture. Some names have been etched in stone for a while now, even as the U.S. boss has stressed that no one's spot is guaranteed. The players on the bubble? Not so much. Beside their names is one of those giant erasers you used in grade school.

Those decisions will no doubt be the most gut wrenching. Back in March, Pochettino himself said, "I am suffering two months in advance." That discomfort will only increase between now and the roster announcement on May 26.

Until then, here's how the USMNT depth chart is playing out.

Goalkeepers (3)

Freese will be in the squad, that much is certain, but has he done enough to hang on to the starting spot? The answer to that question depends on how much recent club form matters. Freese's Goals Prevented mark in MLS this season was lagging for a while, but has surged to 1.41. It's still behind that of his primary competitors, however. One gets the sense that the job is still his, but the final two USMNT friendlies will likely decide matters.

Turner has made a late push to supplant Freese as the U.S. No. 1. At least that was before last Wednesday, when he misplayed a back-pass and gifted a goal to Nashville SC's Warren Madrigal. He's still played a huge part in New England's impressive start to the season -- currently tied for second in the Eastern Conference -- with a Goals Prevented mark of 5.47 that ranks fourth in the league and a save percentage of 74.3% that ranks third among MLS keepers with more than 500 minutes played. He's also got previous World Cup experience. We'll see if that is enough to move Turner into the starting spot.

Brady's solid play during the first three months of the MLS season, as well as the good impression he's made among the USMNT staff, has seen him creep into the No. 3 spot. Securing a place on this World Cup roster would make for a solid jumping-off point to claim a starting role in the next cycle.

Center backs (5)

play 2:04 Hislop: Richards' injury a blow for the USMNT ahead of World Cup Shaka Hislop debates whether Chris Richards will be fit to play at the World Cup for the USMNT.

The torn ankle ligaments that Richards sustained last weekend have U.S. fans holding their collective breath, especially since Palace manager Oliver Glasner said Richards is "50/50" to play in the UEFA Conference League final on May 27. The hope is that Richards will heal up in time to play in the World Cup. His experience of playing in arguably the top league in the world, as well as his ability, make him indispensable.

A groin injury cast a smidgen of doubt as to whether Ream would be on the roster, but he went 90 minutes twice in a row before getting last Saturday off, so that part seems settled. As for whether Ream hangs on to his starting spot is a different question. His performances in upcoming friendlies will go a long way toward providing that answer.

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McKenzie's solid season with Toulouse (34 appearances in all competitions with more than 2,800 minutes played) makes him a lock for the squad. He's also among those who could step into the starting lineup if Pochettino decides to look at other options besides Ream. McKenzie's previous appearances for the USMNT have been spotty, so he'll need to raise his game a notch or two in order to excel at the World Cup.

A nagging groin injury -- is there any other kind? -- looked set to undermine Robinson's push to make the squad, but like Ream, he's managed to get some consistent playing time in recent weeks, so he looks set to part of the 26-player squad. There would be some poetic justice in that given he missed out on the 2022 World Cup due to an Achilles injury.

Trusty needed to find some consistent play at Celtic if he was to cement his spot on the roster, and he found it, playing a huge role in the Bhoys' late surge to the Scottish Premiership title. Now he has chance to see if he can use that momentum to propel himself into a bigger role with the USMNT.

Fullbacks (4)

Dest's recovery from a hamstring injury he suffered in March is among the most positive developments for the USMNT. He remains one of the team's attacking wild cards, which should prevent opponents from focusing all of their attention on the likes of Christian Pulisic. The extent to which Pochettino trusts Dest's defensive ability will determine if he's in the starting lineup.

Robinson has resumed his place in Fulham's starting XI, but he still doesn't look to be quite at the same level as he did the previous season. That said, he's set to be a mainstay at the World Cup, and with Dest on the other flank, provides another weapon for the U.S. attack.

Freeman's spot on the roster was never much in doubt, but he needed to get a few more minutes on the field for Villarreal to solidify things. Several starts in the past month satisfied that requirement, and now he can look forward to the World Cup with some confidence.

Arfsten appears to be the primary backup to Robinson on the left side, even as he's seen time in midfield for his club. His attacking prowess -- as evidenced by his four goals and four assists so far this season -- isn't in doubt. His defensive side of his game is, and Pochettino will need to decide if Arfsten can hold up at World Cup level.

Central midfielders (4)

play 0:53 How USMNT's Tyler Adams helped decide EPL title Jeff Carlisle breaks down Tyler Adams' strong performance for Bournemouth against Manchester City.

Adams' injury history is such that you want to encase him in bubble wrap for the rest of the season. Yes, Adams is that important to the USMNT's fortunes given his range and tackling. He's almost there in terms of getting through the remainder of 2025-26 unscathed. After this weekend, he can focus his attentions on World Cup matters.

The fact that Lyon shut Tessmann down for the last few weeks of the season due to a muscle injury raises some eyebrows. You can bet that Pochettino & Co. will be checking his fitness to see how much he can contribute. If he's healthy, and with Cardoso's injury, Tessmann is the leading candidate to start alongside Adams.

Give Roldan credit. He's managed to maintain a high level of play with Seattle, having scored three goals, adding two assists and winning 57.6% of his duels. The tenacity he plays with, along with his positive influence on the locker room, makes him a favorite of Pochettino. Expect Roldan to see some time on the field during the World Cup.

Simply put, Cardoso's loss is Berhalter's gain. Berhalter's laser-guided accuracy on set pieces remains his superpower, and could be enough to get him on the field if the U.S. needs a goal late in a match. Whether he has the physicality to compete on the defensive side of the ball is a question.

Attackers (7)

Christian Pulisic | 27 | AC Milan

Pulisic still hasn't scored a goal for club or country since the start of 2026, although he had an assist in the 2-1 win over Genoa last weekend. Whether the lack of production matters remains to be seen, but from a pure confidence standpoint, you'd love to see him on more of a roll. At least with the USMNT, he'll have a proper forward to play off of.

McKennie has been a jack-of-all-trades this season for Juventus, and he could fulfill a similar role for the USMNT. While this roster has just four central midfielders, McKennie could easily slide into that spot if circumstances require. For now, his best role for the U.S. seems to be closer to goal.

Depending on Pochettino's tactical setup, Weah could find himself as a man without a position. A 3-4-3 doesn't really leave room for him if Dest is on the field. A 4-2-3-1 suits him better, but will the U.S. manager go that route? And will he play Weah there or opt for someone like Dest? The USMNT do need Weah's speed to stretch opposition defenses, so Weah on the wing and Dest at outside back seems to work best.

play 1:12 Gomez not convinced Ricardo Pepi would thrive in the Premier League Herculez Gomez wonders if Ricardo Pepi has outgrown the Eredivisie, after scoring 19 league goals for PSV this season.

Tillman's game has fallen off a cliff since the turn of the calendar year, with just three goals and zero assists across 18 league matches. He's made just two starts in the past two months, and that included the last game of the season. Out of the six players in this category, based on current form, Tillman seems the most vulnerable.

Reyna's position in the squad still seems more due to potential than actual production, but the fact that he finally got on the scoresheet for Gladbach helps his cause. More importantly, Pochettino seems bought in. If Reyna makes it, he'll need to up his fitness several notches if he's going to make a significant impact.

Zendejas finished the club season strong, tallying four goals and adding three assists in the past month alone. Given that level of production, he should be in the squad, although Pochettino hasn't always seemed convinced. Given that Zendejas plays a major role for one of the biggest clubs in Mexico, a World Cup moment won't be too big for him.

Aaronson doesn't bring much in terms of end product, but he is a one-man pressing machine. If Pochettino finds himself needing to make subs to close out a match, Aaronson fills a unique need given the energy and ability to defend from the front that he provides.

Forwards (3)

Balogun has enjoyed a phenomenal club season with Monaco, scoring 19 goals and adding four assists in all competitions. It's tough to recall when the U.S. had as complete of a forward as Balogun. The hope is that his presence will be enough to free up Pulisic and get him rolling again.

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Wright played a huge role in Coventry's ultimately successful campaign to gain promotion to the Premier League, ranking second in the English Championship with 17 goals. At this stage, he'll be among those backing up Balogun, but he makes for an excellent second option.

Ricardo Pepi | 23 | PSV Eindhoven

Pepi overcame his own injury history -- including a broken arm in January -- to tally 19 goals in all competitions, and should make the squad. He barely saw the field during the March window, so there's a question as to how much Pochettino trusts him, but the biggest hurdle -- that of making the roster -- should be achieved.

On the bubble

Roman Celentano | Goalkeeper | 25 | FC Cincinnati

Cincinnati's defense has been a bit all over the place so far this season, which hasn't always reflected well on Celentano. He's still in the top half of keeper in terms of Goal Prevented at 1.62, but looks set to fall just short.

Schulte is another keeper on the fringes of the squad who seems poised to miss out. Columbus' struggles under recently fired manager Henrik Rydström haven't helped.

Tristan Blackmon | Center back | 29 | Vancouver Whitecaps

Out of the remaining center-back candidates, Blackmon is the one who should stay closest to his phone. Vancouver has been in impressive form, especially on the defensive end, with just 10 goals conceded through 13 games.

Noahkai Banks | Center back | 19 | FC Augsburg

A World Cup roster spot appeared to be there for the taking, but Banks' hesitation in terms of which national team to represent -- either Germany or the U.S. -- took him out of the running. Will he ever don a U.S. jersey again?

Joe Scally | Fullback | 23 | Borussia Mönchengladbach

Dest's return means that Scally will likely miss out on this World Cup. Sure, there is some versatility to Scally's game in terms of his ability to play in the center of defense or out wide, but it's not enough. On a certain level, it is mindboggling that a player with more than 150 Bundesliga appearances won't get on the squad, but here we are.

Aidan Morris | Midfielder | 24 | Middlesbrough

Morris was an ever-present force in midfield for Middlesbrough this season, but he narrowly misses out, due in part to the fact that McKennie can slide back into midfield if needed. Boro may be back in England's promotion playoffs, but not playing in the World Cup would amount to a massive blow for the midfielder.

Yunus Musah | Midfielder | 23 | Atalanta (on loan from AC Milan)

The stagnation in Musah's game is arguably the biggest disappointment this cycle. He's still just 23, so there will be additional international opportunities down the road, but that will only happen if he finds an improved club situation.

Luna has been a favorite of fans and Pochettino since making his international debut in January 2025. He's raised his game in recent weeks as well, scoring four goals and adding two assists since the start of April. Is that enough to supplant a player like Tillman? It could be. This will likely go down to the wire.

Sargent has bagged a couple of goals since moving to Toronto, but he seems well off the pace in terms of contending for a roster spot. That said, he still seems to be the next man up should the injury bug strike again.

Making a late push?

The Dynamo man was last seen in a U.S. jersey at the Gold Cup last summer before a foot injury blunted his progress. A two-goal performance against LAFC caught the eye recently, but it is likely a case of too little, too late.

Zavier Gozo | Attacker | 19 | Real Salt Lake

Gozo has been one of the revelations of the MLS season, tallying six goals and three assists in 1,147 minutes. Would Pochettino really pick a player who hasn't been so much as called into a camp previously? It might depend on whether he feels comfortable having the defensively challenged Arfsten as his backup left back, because if Weah or Dest can serve as cover behind Robinson, some space could be created for Gozo on the roster. Still seems a long shot.

play 1:12 Gomez not convinced Ricardo Pepi would thrive in the Premier League Herculez Gomez wonders if Ricardo Pepi has outgrown the Eredivisie, after scoring 19 league goals for PSV this season.

Hall is another player who is a rising star, and his nine goals and two assists have pushed Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to the bench at RBNY. If Pochettino decides to take four strikers, there might be room for Hall, but that is a big "if."

In the infirmary

Cameron Carter-Vickers | Center back | 28 | Celtic

Carter-Vickers was felled by an Achilles injury. Had he been healthy, he might have grabbed a spot in the squad.

A knee injury on April 10 meant Tolkin's World Cup dream, at least for this cycle, has likely ended.

Johnny Cardoso | Midfielder | 24 | Atlético Madrid

News emerged last week that Cardoso will undergo surgery on his right ankle, thus costing him a place on the World Cup roster.

Sands suffered a double blow with an ankle injury that ruled him out of the World Cup, and St. Pauli's relegation from the Bundesliga.

Patrick Agyemang | Forward | 25 | Derby County

Agyemang did well in his first season at Derby County, scoring 10 goals, but an Achilles injury means he'll miss out on this summer's festivities.