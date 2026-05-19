Premier League: Latest updates as City draw to hand Arsenal title, Spurs lose at Chelsea - as it happened

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his side must end Bournemouth's unbeaten streak to keep the title race alive. (2:27)

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Arsenal were crowned Premier League champions on Tuesday night, as Manchester City were only able to draw 1-1 at Bournemouth.

Erling Haaland's 95th-minute equaliser cancelled out Junior Kroupi's first-half strike, but it was not enough for the visitors.

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Elsewhere, Tottenham missed the chance to guarantee their Premier League survival as goals from Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos meant they lost 2-1 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Around 24 hours after news began to break that City are resigned to losing Pep Guardiola at the end of the season, the Catalan coach's side could not afford any more slip-ups heading into Tuesday's game.

They faced a Bournemouth side who are in excellent form and looking to fulfill their own European ambitions before Andoni Iraola himself departs.

Tuesday's other game also had absolutely huge consequences -- this time at the other end of the table.

Tottenham fans may have feared the worst for much of this season, but they went to Chelsea on the brink of avoiding calamity and relegating West Ham in their place.

A win for Roberto De Zerbi's side would have mathematically guaranteed survival, while even a point would have pretty much secured their safety, barring an incredible 13-goal swing on the final day.

Chelsea, meanwhile, were just looking to maintain their faint hopes of European qualification following Saturday's FA Cup final defeat to City.