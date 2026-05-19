Spygate explainer: Why Southampton were booted from Championship playoff

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Southampton have been expelled from the Championship playoff final in disgrace. The playoff final, often dubbed as "the richest game in sports" due to the prize on offer -- a Premier League spot for next year -- is a showpiece event in the English soccer calendar, and Hull City will instead be facing Middlesbrough, not the Saints, at Wembley Stadium on Saturday with that on the line.

The Saints were one of the most remarkable stories of the 2025-26 season, as they went from two wins from their first 13 Championship matches under Will Still to reaching the playoff final under their under-21 boss Tonda Eckert. It was an astonishing tale that unfolded over the course of the season, but Southampton's season has collapsed after they were found guilty of spying on the training sessions of multiple opponents during the campaign.

This is the harshest possible punishment: the EFL has made an example of Southampton, and Middlesbrough -- who lost against Southampton in their playoff semifinal -- are now one game from the Premier League as they prepare to face Hull City on Saturday. Southampton, meanwhile, will remain in England's second tier.

It's an unprecedented case, with "spygate" dominating the sport ever since the allegations came to light.

What did Southampton do?

On May 7, two days before Middlesbrough's home leg of their playoff semifinal against Southampton, their players were training at the club's Rockliffe Hall base. As the team went through its final paces ahead of Saturday's match, a member of Middlesbrough's staff spotted a figure hiding behind a tree, seemingly filming the session.

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A source told ESPN they suspected the person was live streaming the session. The figure in question ran off, changed clothes at the nearby golf club and fled. Middlesbrough suspected they were being spied on and subsequently identified the figure as Southampton's first-team analyst intern. Middlesbrough reported Southampton to the EFL.

The EFL opened an investigation into the allegation of spying before the semifinals and charged Southampton with spying on May 8. On May 9, the two teams faced each other at the Riverside, with the first leg finishing 0-0. Kim Hellberg, Middlesbrough's manager, said postmatch every team in the Championship "should be angry" at what Southampton had done.

Hours before the second leg on May 12 at St Mary's, Southampton requested more time to conduct an internal review. Southampton beat Middlesbrough 2-1 that evening, thanks to an extra-time winner from Shea Charles. Hellberg was visibly emotional postmatch, saying: "If we wouldn't have caught that man that they sent up on a five-hour drive, you would sit there and say, 'Well done in the tactical aspect of the game,' and I would go home and feel like I had failed.

"When someone decides, 'Nah, we're not going to watch every game, we send someone instead and film the session, see everything and hope they don't get caught' -- I guess that's why he was switching clothes and everything that I have seen on the television -- it breaks my heart in terms of all those things I believe in. I think that it's disgraceful. It makes me very sad."

Southampton coach Eckert was asked if he was a cheat and walked out of the postmatch news conference.

On Wednesday, May 13, a photograph emerged of the analyst filming the evening training session. Middlesbrough's players returned to training the next day, just in case they still had a match to prepare for. Middlesbrough then released a statement on May 15 calling for Southampton to be expelled from the playoffs.

Why the EFL decided this now

It all came down to urgency. Once the EFL released a statement on May 14 admitting that the date of the playoff final might have to change, the widespread uncertainty left fans in limbo. Hull City had safely booked their spot in the playoff final after knocking out Millwall, but they weren't sure when the final would be or whom they would play.

The charge against Southampton related to breaches of EFL Regulation 3.4 -- which requires clubs to act toward each other with good faith -- and Regulation 127, which was brought in after Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds were found guilty of spying on Derby in 2019. That regulation prohibits any club from observing, or attempting to observe, another club's training session within 72 hours of a scheduled match between the two clubs.

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The case was heard by an independent committee on Tuesday. Sources said they expected a verdict either late Tuesday, or early Wednesday, but at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday evening, the statement dropped, detailing how Southampton had admitted to multiple instances of spying, with Oxford United and Ipswich also victims. Sources told ESPN at least two other clubs had suspicions of also having their training sessions spied on ahead of playing Southampton.

The sanction saw Southampton expelled from the playoffs and docked four points ahead of next season.

What it means for Southampton

Well, in short, their season has collapsed into ignominy, and you'd expect jobs will be lost. The EFL's statement contained no clarity on whether members of Southampton's staff would also be banned. This was the case when Canada's women's team was found guilty of using drones to spy on New Zealand's training session ahead of their Olympic match in July 2024. In that instance, head coach Bev Priestman and two other staffers were banned by FIFA for a year.

Southampton have lodged an appeal, and the EFL will hear their case on Wednesday morning. But for now, pending the outcome of that appeal, their fans have gone from planning a trip to Wembley and a playoff final, to seeing their club's name tarnished and the reality of another season in the Championship.

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What it means for Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough's staff and players always hoped this would happen, and that Southampton would be hit by the sternest possible penalty. The Middlesbrough staff and players put postseason holiday plans on hold and have been training as normal in the expectation they would be reinstated for the playoff final.

The club's statement read: "Middlesbrough Football Club welcomes the outcome of today's Disciplinary Commission hearing. We believe this sends out a clear message for the future of our game regarding sporting integrity and conduct. As a club, we are now focused on our game against Hull City at Wembley on Saturday."

Who wins on Saturday

The time of the playoff final is yet to be confirmed, and the EFL says that "subject to the outcome" of any appeal, "it could result in a further change to Saturday's fixture." In short, further uncertainty.

If the final goes ahead on Saturday as planned, you'll have a fascinating matchup between Hull, who only found their opponent on Tuesday evening, against another side who weren't sure if their season was over or if they'd be one match from the Premier League. We're in uncharted territory.

Hull's preparations will have been slightly less frantic, but Middlesbrough will be riding a massive wave of emotion. Middlesbrough have the stronger squad and should have enough.