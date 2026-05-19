Women's coach Vlachovsky gets lifetime ban for locker room videos

A women's soccer coach from Czechia who secretly filmed players in the locker room and showers was banned from coaching for life by UEFA, the sport's European governing body.

Petr Vlachovsky, former coach at 1. FC Slovacko, was convicted last year in the Czechia of filming more than a dozen women over a four-year period. He received a one-year suspended prison sentence and a five-year ban from coaching in the country.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body determined that Vlachovsky violated rules covering insulting or indecent behavior. The lifetime ban was announced Tuesday.

UEFA also requested that FIFA impose an international ban on Vlachovsky, and asked the Czech Republic's soccer federation to revoke his coaching license.

"This outcome sends a strong and necessary message that abusive and inappropriate behavior has no place in football and that safeguarding the wellbeing of players must remain a priority at every level of the game," FIFPRO, the global players union, said in a statement.

Vlachovsky was arrested in 2023 when authorities found the footage online. He had coached 1. FC Slovacko for nearly 15 years. He had also served as coach of Czechia's Under-19 women's national team.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.