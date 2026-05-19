While Arsenal win Premier League glory, Spurs still teeter on the brink

LONDON -- This was the stuff of nightmares for Tottenham Hotspur. And the really bad thing? It could get even worse.

As Arsenal's fans flocked to the Emirates Stadium to celebrate their first Premier League title in 23 years, Tottenham's fans at Stamford Bridge watched on helplessly as Chelsea's fans bathed in schadenfreude at their expense. Chelsea's 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge means Spurs still need an elusive point to avoid the drop. The battle to avoid relegation goes to the final day.

Tottenham's record at Stamford Bridge had been wretched: just one win in 36 years. But following West Ham United's 3-1 defeat at Newcastle United on Sunday, Spurs' superior goal difference meant they traveled to their rivals' home knowing a point would effectively secure their Premier League status for another year, and in the process, show West Ham the door to the Championship.

But nothing has ever gone to script for Spurs this season. Their dismal campaign could yet end in the ignominy of relegation if Everton win at Spurs on the final day and West Ham get past Leeds.

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Chelsea had more edge than we've seen in recent times and continued their form that saw them run Manchester City close in Saturday's FA Cup final. They played with ambition and gave youth a chance. Fernandez was their best player, while Marc Cucurella played the role of chief irritant to perfection. Cucurella was lucky to avoid a potential second-half penalty as he was shown a yellow card for flooring Spurs center back Micky van de Ven in the penalty area, only for referee Stuart Attwell to deem the incident have taken place before the corner was taken, rather than when the ball was in the air.

But this wasn't about Chelsea really, or the joy at their fierce rivals' expense. Instead, it was about Spurs, who had a chance to walk through an open door and secure their top-flight status for another year. Instead they tripped, smashing their head against the frame in the process.

Richarlison's late goal gave Spurs hope, but it wasn't enough to guarantee they'll be playing in the Premier League next season. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

These are uncharted waters for Tottenham. Roberto De Zerbi's introduction as Spurs manager has given them hope of staying afloat, but his arrival came at a time when so much of the ship was already submerged.

How frustrating this must be for those camped in the away part of Stamford Bridge. Every game, Chelsea walk out to their supporters singing about how much they all hate Spurs, but this was an opportunity for Tottenham's fans to banish demons and rid themselves of this curse of a season. Instead, they bore witness to the same old issues: Spurs getting to the edge of the box, and then running out ideas. They were also their own worst enemies at times.

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While Chelsea are looking forward to welcoming Xabi Alonso as their new Manager (with a capital M), Tottenham are still battling for their top-flight lives. They didn't want for effort, but the goals were preventable. Enzo Fernández was allowed far too much space and time to pick his spot for their opener, leaving Antonín Kinsky flat-footed in goal. Fernandez rattled Kinsky's bar with a free kick before the break, and then minutes after Arsenal's status as Premier League champions was confirmed due to Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth, Spurs conceded a self-inflicted second. Randal Kolo Muani's aimless pass in midfield gave Chelsea the chance to counter, and Andrey Santos tapped home from close range after 67 minutes.

James Maddison's introduction in the 69th minute gave Spurs some cut and thrust up front, and his control in the middle of the pitch helped contribute to Richarlison's tap-in in the 74th minute, which offered Spurs fans that cruel hope. But all the while, Chelsea's support was there to remind them of their predicament and how it was all happening again. Maddison had a chance late on, but as he prepared to hammer a shot in from close range, Chelsea defender Jorrel Hato emerged from nowhere to block his effort.

Maddison had another late grab a point with a free kick in an ideal spot. It was the ideal scenario for Maddison to preserve Spurs' status and exorcise himself of a grim nine months as he recovered from an ACL injury. But his attempt found the Spurs' support behind the goal, rather than trouble Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sánchez.

At full time Spurs players slumped to the pitch, looked aggrieved and remonstrated with the officials. But regardless of personal responses, as a group, they are still in a hole, and they haven't yet figured a way to get out of it.

Spurs aren't safe yet. West Ham still have a glimmer of hope. And all while Arsenal painted North London red, and blue was the color in southwest London.