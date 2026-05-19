Five games that won Arsenal the Premier League

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Arsenal have won the Premier League title after Manchester City drew 1-1 at Bournemouth.

Here, the Press Association looks back at five key matches which helped Mikel Arteta's men see off Manchester City.

Tottenham 1-4 Arsenal (Feb. 22)

Dropped points in draws at Brentford and then Wolves -- where they surrendered a two-goal lead -- prompted questions about Arsenal's title mentality ahead of a trip to Spurs. However, Viktor Gyökeres and Eberechi Eze both scored twice as the Gunners ran riot at the home of their fierce rivals to silence their critics and move five points clear of City.

Arsenal 2-0 Everton (March 14)

Max Dowman's goal was a huge moment in Arsenal's season. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal laboured against David Moyes' well-drilled Everton side before Year 11 student Max Dowman's introduction in the 74th minute changed the game, and the course of the title race, in the Gunners' favour. Dowman provided Gyökeres' opener with one minute left before the teenager, aged 16 years and 73 days, struck a stoppage-time breakaway goal to become the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history.

Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal (April 19)

Arteta's side headed to the Etihad Stadium with just one win in five matches, and although they lost again, as Rayan Cherki and Erling Haaland scored either side of Kai Havertz's goal to take the title race out of their hands for the first time since October, it was not the bloodbath that some might have expected. Arsenal went toe-to-toe with City, and the performance provided them with renewed belief. At the final whistle, Declan Rice told his teammates "it's not done," and the midfielder proved to be right. The Gunners used the "fuel" of losing to their title rivals as a springboard to winning their next four games without conceding.

Arsenal 3-0 Fulham (May 2)

Arsenal have been a bundle of nerves at the Emirates Stadium all season, but the shackles were off against Fulham with Gyökeres scoring twice and Bukayo Saka also on target. The home crowd were suddenly back onside, and the result moved Arsenal six points clear of City. Pep Guardiola's side had two games in hand, but would end up drawing 3-3 with Everton to allow Arteta's men to claw back the initiative.

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Arsenal 1-0 Burnley (May 18)

It was not a vintage performance by any means, but it will be remembered as the game that put the club on the brink. Arsenal's breakthrough arrived, as it so often has in their championship-winning campaign, from a corner (19 of Arsenal's 69 Premier League goals have come from corners this season) with Havertz heading home in the 36th minute. The win meant City had to beat Bournemouth, and after Guardiola's men came unstuck on the south coast, Arsenal were able to celebrate their first title in 22 years.