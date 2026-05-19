Pep Guardiola set for talks with Man City chair over exit

Pep Guardiola responds to questions about his Manchester City future by congratulating Arsenal on winning the Premier League title. (1:47)

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Pep Guardiola said he will hold talks with chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak before confirming his plans to step down as Manchester City boss this summer.

City's title challenge ended on Tuesday night with a 1-1 draw against AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium which confirmed Arsenal as champions.

With nothing left to play for this season -- City are now four points behind Arsenal with only one game left -- Guardiola is set to speak to Khaldoon before the final game of the campaign against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

"The first person I have to talk to is my chairman," said Guardiola.

"I will not tell you [a decision] here because I have to talk with my chairman, with my players, with my staff because when we play for the FA Cup, qualification for the Champions League, the Premier League it's just one thing in my mind and focus: Try to bring the team to the highest point. And it's what we have done."

Sources have told ESPN that City bosses are resigned to losing Guardiola this summer.

The 55-year-old has a contract at the club until 2027, but a break clause this summer will allow him to leave before the end of the deal.

According to sources, former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is the top choice to replace Guardiola.

Asked after the draw with Bournemouth about Guardiola's future, Bernardo Silva said he was still in the dark.

"I honestly don't know about it," said Silva, who has already confirmed his intention to leave City this summer.

"That's his decision, that's his announcement to make if he stays or if he goes. That's not on me."

If Guardiola does elect to leave before the end of his contract, it will bring to a close a 10-year stretch as coach at the Etihad that garnered 20 trophies overall and six Premier League titles.