Andoni Iraola: Bournemouth's historic European qualification is 'incredible'

Julien Laurens explains why Andoni Iraola has chosen now to leave Bournemouth and what club he could end up at in the summer. (1:14)

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Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola lauded the "incredible" achievements of his players on Tuesday night as the club secured continental qualification for the first time in its 127-year history.

The south-coast club's 1-1 draw with Manchester City, which denied Pep Guardiola's side the chance to take the title race to the final day, ensured that Bournemouth can finish no lower than seventh, guaranteeing at least Europa League football next season.

The club's historic achievement was a fitting way to mark the final home game of manager Iraola, who was given a rousing send-off at full-time ahead of being replaced by Marco Rose in the summer.

Andoni Iraola is beloved at the Vitality Stadium. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

"What a night it has been," said Iraola, whose team visit Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

"Probably the only thing you would change is the result because I think we should have won the game 2-0 or 3-0, probably.

"But it doesn't change so much our position in terms of European qualification: we have Europa League already guaranteed and even a small chance to fight for the Champions League until the end.

"I think we played so well. It's a game where there is a lot to play for and you have some nerves but I was enjoying the game.

"I was watching the supporters bouncing, an incredible atmosphere. The European qualification is incredible but the moments that we will remember from this night are even more important."

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Should Liverpool lose at home to Brentford on Sunday, a Bournemouth win and a goal difference swing of six would see the south coast club finish in the Champions League spots.

They would also qualify if Aston Villa finish fifth and win the Europa League, and Bournemouth remain in sixth.

Information from PA was used in this report.