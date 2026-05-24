As Arsenal win the Premier League after 22 years, where are the Invincibles now?

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Arsenal's 'Invincibles' created history with those numbers in the 2003-04 season, going the entire league season unbeaten -- a feat that has not been repeated in the Premier League since.

Mikel Arteta's current vintage, however, have become the first Arsenal side to win the league since Arsene Wenger's Invincibles, 22 years ago.

Here's what the Invincibles are up to now...

Jens Lehmann

Jens Lehmann was the Invincibles' goalkeeper. Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The German goalkeeper nicknamed 'Mad Jens' for his ability to make scarcely believable saves and high-risk moves, Lehmann played in all 38 Premier League games in the Invincible season. He won the Golden Glove alongside Edwin van der Sar with 15 clean sheets, and conceded only 26 goals. Lehmann moved on to Stuttgart after leaving Arsenal, but made a shock return (and his 200th appearance for the club) amidst a goalkeeping injury crisis in 2011 -- which was his final game as a player.

Lehmann tried his hand as an assistant manager at Augsburg in 2019. He was thereafter appointed to the board of Hertha Berlin in 2020, but was sacked after sending Sky pundit Dennis Aogo a racially charged message. Lehmann currently works as a football analyst on German TV.

Ashley Cole

Ashley Cole is managing in Italy's second flight. Getty

The English left-back made 32 appearances for the club in the league, and was an integral part of Arsenal's fearsome left wing that would scythe through opposition defences. Cole controversially moved to Chelsea in 2006, souring the Arsenal academy product's relationship with fans, and went on to win the Premier League and UEFA Champions League with them. He had spells with Roma, LA Galaxy before retiring at Derby County in 2019.

Cole moved into an academy coaching role at Derby, before spells as assistant manager in the England U21 and senior team. He is currently coach of Serie B side Cesena.

Sol Campbell

Sol Campbell had some success at Macclesfield Town before he left the financially troubled club in 2019. James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

An academy product and captain of Arsenal's rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, Sol Campbell went on to win two Premier League titles under Arsene Wenger. He made 35 league appearances and formed one half of a sound defensive partnership in the Arsenal backline that saw them go unbeaten. Campbell went on to win an improbable FA Cup with Portsmouth after leaving Arsenal, while also having brief spells with Notts County and Newcastle United, and Arsenal again before retiring.

The centre-back moved into management, taking charge of Macclesfield and Southend United, but was a fierce critic of the lack of diversity in English football's managerial roles. Campbell tried his hand at politics as well contesting to be the Mayor of London, but it proved unsuccessful.

Kolo Toure

Richard Sellers/PA Images via Getty Images

The other half of Arsenal's defensive backline, Toure made 37 appearances for Arsenal in the league, as the club only conceded 26 goals. He went on to win the Premier League again with Manchester City, before playing for Liverpool and retiring at Celtic.

Toure went into management with the Ivory Coast Under-23 side, before assisting Brendan Rodgers at Celtic and Leicester City. He had an ill-fated nine game spell in charge of Wigan Athletic in 2023. This season Toure was currently an assistant coach for Pep Guardiola at Arsenal's rivals, Manchester City.

Lauren

Ex-Arsenal and Cameroon defender Lauren Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Arsenal's indefatigable right-back, Lauren made 32 appearances for the club in the Invincibles season. After leaving Arsenal in 2007, he had spells at Portsmouth and Cordoba before hanging up his boots.

The Cameroonian currently lives in Spain and works as a FIFA technical analyst, and is also employed by Arsenal as a club ambassador.

Robert Pires

Robert Pires was a star of Arsenal's famous side. EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

The Frenchman made 36 appearances for the club in the unbeaten league season, and scored 14 goals as part of Arsenal's famed left wing, dovetailing with Thierry Henry and Cole. He moved on to Villarreal after leaving the club, before spells at Aston Villa and even in the Indian Super League with FC Goa before retiring.

Pires is currently working as a club ambassador for Arsenal and is a regular at the Emirates Stadium.

Patrick Vieira

Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images

The Invincibles captain, Vieira had an injury-hit campaign for the club in 2003-04 but nevertheless made 29 appearances, including the final goal of the season against Leicester City that sealed the unbeaten campaign. After winning Arsenal the 2004-05 FA Cup with his final kick for the club from the penalty spot, the French midfielder moved to Juventus, and featured for Inter Milan and Manchester City before retiring.

Vieira has had a lengthy managerial career since retiring, beginning with New York City FC, before spells at Nice, Crystal Palace and Strasbourg. He was most recently in charge of Serie A side in Genoa but was let go in 2025. The Frenchman also makes frequent appearances on English and French television as a pundit.

Gilberto Silva

Gilberto Silva has a role at FIFA. Mike Egerton - PA Images via Getty Images

A crucial part of Arsenal's impenetrable midfield, Gilberto made 32 appearances for the club in the 2003-04 PL season. He went on to play for Panathinaikos before returning to his native Brazil to feature for Gremio and Atletico Mineiro before hanging up his boots.

Post-retirement, Gilberto served as a club ambassador for Arsenal, and is also currently working as an ambassador for FIFA.

Freddie Ljungberg

Freddie Ljungberg briefly managed Arsenal. Getty

Arsenal's Swedish winger with a knack for important goals, Ljungberg made 30 appearances for the club in the unbeaten season. He had a journeyman career after leaving Arsenal in 2007, featuring for West Ham United, Seattle Sounders, Chicago Fire, Celtic, Shimuzu S-Pulse in the J1 League and even turning out for Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC before retiring in 2014.

The Swede returned to Arsenal as a club ambassador before moving into the academy as a coach. He assisted Andries Jonker at Wolfsburg in 2017, before returning to Arsenal once more, this time as coach of the U23 squad. He was promoted to the first team as part of Unai Emery's staff, before being appointed Arsenal's interim head coach when the Spaniard was sacked. Ljungberg won one of six games before Mikel Arteta was appointed, and has since not returned to management.

Dennis Bergkamp

Dennis Bergkamp is an Arsenal legend. Getty

Arsenal's 'Non-Flying Dutchman' made 28 appearances for the club in the Invincibles season and scored four goals. He retired after the 2005-06 season, with his testimonial being the first game at the Emirates stadium.

Despite asserting that he would not pursue a coaching career after his retirement, Bergkamp served as an assistant coach at Ajax for a long spell, before departing the club in 2017.

Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry remains in the football broadcasting world. Luke Hales/Getty Images

The famous 'Gunner Galactico' and arguably the best player in Arsenal's history, Thierry Henry scored 30 goals in 37 Premier League appearances in the 2003-04 season, taking the Golden Boot title. After moving on from Arsenal, he went on to win LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona, then on to the New York Red Bulls, where a brief loan spell back at Arsenal saw him score memorable goals in the FA Cup and a goal that ensured his team qualified for the Champions League.

Post-retirement, Henry went on to manage AS Monaco, Montreal Impact and won silver as manager of the French team in the 2024 Paris Olympics. He is currently also a pundit with CBS Sports.

Subs

Martin Keown

Arsenal's Martin Keown lets Manchester United's Ruud van Nistelrooy know how he feels after the Dutchman's missed penalty. Neal Simpson/EMPICS via Getty Images

Arsenal's defensive stalwart (who nearly missed out on the Premier League medal in 2003-04 thanks to an infamous prank by Ray Parlour) is now a pundit on English television.

Pascal Cygan

One of Arsenal's most criticised defenders, Cygan made 18 appearances for the club in 2003/04. He played for Villarreal and Cartagena before retiring.

He took up coaching post-retirement, although has remained with youth teams.

Gael Clichy

Gael Clicky has also moved into management. David Rogers/Getty Images

Clichy made 12 league appearances as understudy to Cole in the Invincibles season. He went on to win the league again with Manchester City, before spells at Basaksehir and Servette before retiring.

He is currently head coach of Ligue 3 side Caen.

Ray Parlour

Ray Parlour and Robert Pires at the launch of the Arsenal away kit Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Arsenal academy product made 25 appearances for the club in the Invincibles season, and moved on to Middlesbrough the following year, before retiring with Hull City in 2007.

Parlour is currently a pundit with talkSPORT and the BBC.

Edu

Edu became Arsenal technical director. Getty

Despite his reputation as a squad player, Edu was a crucial part of the Invincibles side, making 30 appearances in the 2003-04 league season. He played for Valencia and Corinthians before retiring and moved into football administration thereafter.

Edu served as the general co-ordinator of the Brazil national team from 2016 to 2019, after which he joined Arsenal as technical director. He left the club to join Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis as the 'Global Head of Football' for his partner clubs as well, but has been told to stay away from the club amidst uncertainty over his future.

Jose Antonio Reyes

Jose Antonio Reyes sadly died in a car crash. CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP/Getty Images

Reyes made 13 league appearances for the club in the 2003-04 after joining in January. Having never truly settled, he went on to play for Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Sevilla, Espanyol, Cordoba, Xinjiang Tianshan Leopard and Extremadura.

The Spanish forward died tragically in a car crash in June 2019, aged 35.

Nwankwo Kanu

Nwankwo Kanu of Arsenal Stu Forster /Allsport

The Nigerian forward made 10 appearances for Arsenal in the 2003-04 season and only scored one league goal. He is currently a UNICEF Goodwill ambassador.

Jeremie Aliadiere

The Frenchman made 10 league appearances in the 2003-04 season but scored no goals. He is currently employed by Arsenal in their media department and makes frequent appearances as a commentator and analyst for the club.

Sylvain Wiltord

The Frenchman made 12 appearances for the club in the Invincibles season, and had a journeyman career after leaving Arsenal. He had a brief spell on French reality television in 2015, before leaving the spotlight.

Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas took over Como on a permanent basis in 2024. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

While Cesc Fabregas did not receive a winner's medal, he did make his debut for the club in the 2003-04 season in the League Cup. He is currently head coach of Como in Serie A.

Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger has a major role with FIFA. Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images

The Invincibles boss, Arsene Wenger saw league success disappear after the 2003-04 season, winning the FA Cup thrice thereafter as he bid goodbye to the club in 2018. He is currently working as FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, and makes infrequent appearances as a pundit.