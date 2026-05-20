Transfer rumors, news: Chelsea, Liverpool, Man United eye Bowen move

Do Liverpool need to sign another striker in the summer? (1:10)

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West Ham United captain Jarrod Bowen has caught the eye of Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United, while Juventus defender Gleison Bremer is also of interest to two of those clubs. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen will be on many clubs' radars. Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP via Getty Images

- Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United are among the clubs lining up a possible deal to sign West Ham United captain Jarrod Bowen this summer, according to The Guardian. The Hammers look likely to be relegated from the Premier League over the weekend, and reportedly need to raise around £100 million from player exits if they are. Bowen, 29, has been with West Ham since 2020 since moving from Hull City, and the forward has eight goals and 10 assists this season.

- Manchester United and Liverpool are showing interest in Juventus defender Gleison Bremer, says Gazzetta dello Sport. Bremer, 29, is ready to consider his future if Juve fail to reach the Champions League for next season and he has a contract which expires in 2029. The Brazil international has caught the eye of Premier League clubs, while Juve's previous demands for a €70 million transfer have dropped.

- Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are stepping up interest in Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis, claims TEAMtalk. Tzolis, 24, has been on the radar of Premier League clubs in recent months, having scored 20 goals and assisted 27 in 50 appearances across all competitions this season. All three clubs linked are reported to have sent scouts to watch the Greece international, which could lead to a move.

- Barcelona will need to move on a few defenders to seal a deal for Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni, according to Marca. The Blaugrana have been heavily linked with a €70 million move for the Italy center back, but doubts have emerged over the possibility of a deal going through. Ronald Araújo and Jules Koundé have been touted as potential options who may need to make way, while there is still uncertainty over Andreas Christensen and whether he will sign a new deal at Barcelona.

- Manchester City midfielder Rodri would love to join Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca. The 29-year-old's willingness to move to Madrid would "make a deal easier" and would strengthen in a position in which the club are keen to improve ahead of next season under new boss Jose Mourinho. Pep Guardiola's exit from City may also play a part in the decision.

- Paulo Dybala is open to a switch to the Premier League this summer, as he nears the end of his contract at AS Roma. Sky Sports claims that the 32-year-old striker would like to move to England, even though talks over a new deal at the Stadio Olimpico are underway. Dybala has played almost his whole senior career in Italy at Palermo, Juventus, and has now spent four years at Roma, making over 130 appearances along with 45 goals and 28 assists.

play 1:12 Gomez not convinced Ricardo Pepi would thrive in the Premier League Herculez Gomez wonders if Ricardo Pepi has outgrown the Eredivisie, after scoring 19 league goals for PSV this season.

OTHER RUMORS

- Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella is Atletico Madrid's "priority" signing this summer, although the club are aware his arrival wouldn't be easy. Meanwhile, Atletico expect defenders Jose Giménez and Clement Lenglet to depart. (Marca)

- Atletico Madrid would be happy to sanction a big-money departure for striker Julian Alvarez this summer, as it would generate funds to spend in a busy transfer window. (Cadena SER)

- Left back Valentin Barco is set to join Chelsea after he announced his exit from sister-club Strasbourg, with a six-year deal on offer. (L'Equipe)

- Bayern Munich are showing interest in Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck, 25, though he has a contract until 2029. (Nicolo Schira)

- Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir could leave the club this summer, with Besiktas showing interest. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Monaco are braced for interest in winger Maghnes Akliouche from Manchester United and Liverpool. He has two years remaining on his contract with the Ligue 1 club. (TEAMtalk)

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- FC Porto youngster William Gomes, 20, is an option for Atletico Madrid, as contact between the two clubs has opened up for the winger. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Chelsea have placed Crystal Palace and France defender Maxence Lacroix as a key target for the transfer window, with the 26-year-old having three years remaining on his deal. (Ekrem Konur)

- Marseille are looking ahead to a potential squad change, with Quinten Timber among those who could leave the club. Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are showing interest in the 24-year-old midfielder. (Ekrem Konur)

- Barcelona are ready to "do everything possible" to keep loanees Marcus Rashford and Joao Cancelo at the club. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Burnley defender Maxime Esteve, 23, has been linked with a move to Everton, Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, and Bayer Leverkusen after suffering relegation from the Premier League. (L'Equipe)