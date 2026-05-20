Arsenal players Eze, Rice, Saka celebrate outside Emirates after title victory

Arsenal players and staff celebrate after watching Bournemouth's 1-1 draw against Manchester City, confirming their Premier League victory. (0:49)

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Arsenal players joined the celebrations at the Emirates Stadium in the early hours of Wednesday morning to mark their first Premier League title victory in 22 years.

Players and staff watched Bournemouth draw with Manchester City at the club's training ground on Tuesday evening which secured Arsenal the title.

City's draw at the Vitality Stadium on sparked wild scenes at Arsenal's training base, and also outside the Emirates Stadium, where thousands of supporters gathered to toast the club's success by lighting fireworks and flares.

Rice, Timber, Eze and Saka all made the trip to the Emirates in the early hours of Wednesday morning. @eze

Eberechi Eze shared a picture on Instagram alongside teammates Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Jurriën Timber outside the stadium.

Eze's three Instagram slides also included a picture solely of an Arsenal-branded bottle in another jibe at the club's detractors.

Rice, who told his teammates at the final whistle after their defeat at City "It's not done", had earlier posted a picture from Arsenal's training base alongside the caption "I told you all ... It's done."

Saka: Arsenal critics not laughing at us anymore

A jubilant Bukayo Saka hit back at Arsenal's critics by saying "they're not laughing at us anymore" as the club celebrated their first Premier League title in 22 years.

Arsenal players and staff gathered at their London Colney training base to watch rivals Manchester City draw 1-1 with Bournemouth, guaranteeing the Gunners their first championship since 2004 and their 14th top-flight in all, with a game to spare.

Declan Rice outside the Emirates early this morning. 😂 ❤️



🎥 @al_juste pic.twitter.com/m4Rc6LfEqg — DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) May 20, 2026

Arsenal, runners-up in the league for the previous three seasons, had faced accusations of "bottling" their trophy bid after they surrendered the league summit in the wake of a 2-1 defeat at City on April 19.

But while City subsequently drew at Everton, and then at Bournemouth, Arsenal bounced back by winning their next four without conceding as Mikel Arteta -- absent from the celebrations after he said he would watch the game on Tuesday night with his family --- became the first former Premier League player to win the title as a manager, and claim the second trophy of his six-and-a-half-year tenure.

Arteta, who rejoined Arsenal as manager in December 2019 with the club in disarray, installed a blacked-out Premier League trophy at the club's training base which would light up only when the Gunners were crowned champions.

"Light that up," Saka said in footage posted by defender Jurriën Timber on his Instagram account.

Arsenal fans celebrated long into the night in north London. Brook Mitchell / AFP via Getty Images

"Let me tell you something. Twenty-two years, 22 years. There was laughing, there was joking, they're not laughing anymore. Look, it is going to be shining, it is going to be shining bright."

In an Instagram story, this time on Saka's channel, Myles Lewis-Skelly is holding a champagne bottle.

"They called us bottlers," Lewis-Skelly, who like Saka, is a graduate of the club's Hale End Academy, said. "And now we're holding the bottle."

Arteta's side will be presented with the trophy after their final match of the season at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Arsenal could still make it an historic double as they chase their first Champions League title against Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest on May 30.