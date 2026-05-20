'EPIC!': Arsenal players, Keir Starmer and other famous fans react to Premier League title triumph

Arsenal players and staff celebrate after watching Bournemouth's 1-1 draw against Manchester City, confirming their Premier League victory. (0:49)

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Sir Keir Starmer, Piers Morgan and a host of famous Arsenal fans have joined players past and present in celebrating the team's first Premier League title for 22 years.

Arsenal secured the title after Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday night meant they could no longer catch Mikel Arteta's men.

After going over two decades since their Invincibles triumph in 2004 and coming second in each of the last three seasons, there was pandemonium from fans as thousands flocked to celebrate at the Emirates Stadium.

Understandably, there was also quite a reaction on social media, with players and several famous fans congratulating Arteta on getting over the line, while many of the playing squad also went online to show off their celebrations.

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Starmer, Hathaway and more celebrate from afar

Arsenal-supporting UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer wrote on X: "22 long years for the Arsenal. But finally, we're back where we belong. Champions!"

Presenter Piers Morgan also referenced "22 years of hurt and pain" in a series of posts on X, writing: "5 times the bridesmaid. Tonight, finally, THE BRIDE."

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Mo Farah took to Instagram with a picture alongside Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus with the caption: "22 years... we did it!!!"

Actor Hugh Laurie said on X: "Well heck. The Arsenal. What an amazing achievement. BPM 150, dropping slowly."

Presenter Laura Woods posted on Instagram with a series of pictures including her as a child saying: "It's always been Arsenal."

Thousands of Arsenal fans flocked to the Emirates to celebrate their first Premier League title in 22 years. Brook Mitchell / AFP via Getty Images

Sir David Beckham showed a picture of a video call with his Arsenal-supporting son Romeo, and the caption: "The moment Arsenal became champions and my son calls to remind me"

Tributes continued pouring in from all four corners of the globe, with Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway posting an Instagram story of her singing Arsenal's pre-match song 'North London Forever' with the caption "@Arsenal!!! Location celebration!!!"

She added at the end: "Congratulations lads, especially [Declan] Rice, especially [Mikel Merino], especially Rice again."

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula One World Champion, shared an image on Instagram of the Arsenal team with the caption: "Come On You Gunners."

Singer Jess Glynne posted an Instagram story singing 'Championes' with the caption: "@Arsenal COME ONNNNNN CHAMPIONS!!!!!"

And former Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn was one of the thousands to go to the Emirates and celebrate.

He posted on X, saying: "Incredible scenes outside the Emirates. A moment I will never forget. Arsenal - Premier League Champions!"

Wenger and former champions congratulate current crop

Arsene Wenger was in his pomp when Arsenal last lifted the Premier League, and he was the protagonist in the club's celebratory post on their X account.

He said: "You did it. Champions go on when others stop. This is your time. Now, go on and enjoy every moment."

Several of Wenger's squad from his title-winning sides also celebrated the title.

Former England goalkeeper David Seaman, who made more than 400 appearances for Arsenal between 1990 and 2003, said on X: "Premier League champions!!! What a moment!!! What a season!!!!!!!! EPIC!!!!!!!!!! Longest (22 years and ) three minutes of MY LIFE..."

Martin Keown, a member of Wenger's three title-winning sides, posted on X: "Congratulations to this group for becoming champions! A beautiful moment. Come on the @Arsenal! Enjoy, rest and let's go and win our first champions league!"

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith, a two-time title-winner, said on Sky Sports how pleased he was to see his old team get the job done.

"Brilliant, brilliant, fully deserved," he said.

The Emirates was a place of celebration on Tuesday night. Julian Finney/Getty Images

"Obviously, they've had their moments in the last few seasons where they've come second, but you deserve to win it if you finish top.

"They've had the best defence. They haven't had the best attack -- you'd probably say City have got the best attack -- but, as an overall unit, Mikel Arteta's done brilliantly well. I'm really pleased for my old club."

More former Arsenal players also took to social media to congratulate the club.

Theo Walcott, who played for Arsenal for 12 years and won two FA Cups, said: "Sleep well Arsenal fans, sleep well, I will."

Jorginho, who played for Arsenal between 2023 and 2025 showed on his Instagram story two screenshots of Facetime calls with Bukayo Saka, Jurriën Timber and Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal players celebrate title triumph

There was plenty of reaction from Arsenal's current squad too, with Declan Rice, who was famously caught saying: "It's not done" after Manchester City beat Arsenal last month now saying on Instagram: "I told you all... it's done."

Meanwhile, Eberechi Eze posted two Instagram stories, one of club captain Martin Odegaard celebrating while drinking from 'the bottle', made infamous by a Manchester City fan a few weeks ago regarding Arsenal 'bottling' the title.

He also posted a story with a finger over his mouth outside the Emirates Stadium at 5am.

The 'bottle' was a regular feature among players celebrating, with Myles Lewis-Skelly saying on Saka's instagram page: "They called us bottlers, now we are holding the bottles."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who had Arteta as his assistant for two of City's Premier League titles, paid tribute to his Gunners counterpart.

"We were close. On behalf of everyone at Manchester City, we congratulate Mikel and all the staff, players and fans on winning the Premier League," he told Sky Sports. "They deserve it, for so much hard work and effort."