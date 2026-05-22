Meet England's 2026 World Cup squad: All 26 players picked by Thomas Tuchel and why

Shaka Hislop says he was surprised by Ivan Toney reportedly being included in Thomas Tuchel's England squad, given his limited involvement under the manager. (1:10)

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Thomas Tuchel has made some bold decisions when selecting the 26-man party that England will take to the World Cup with the likes of Phil Foden and Cole Palmer missing.

Trent Alexander Arnold also misses out while Jarell Quansah gets the nod over Manchester United's Harry Maguire.

There are other big calls in midfield and in the forward line with Al Ahli's Ivan Toney squeezing his way back into an England squad for the first time since last summer.

ESPN takes a look at ever player named in the squad as Tuchel's side aim for their first World Cup trophy since 1966.

- 2026 World Cup: List of squads, players announced so far

- England squad confirmed: Toney and Stones in, Foden and Palmer out

GOALKEEPERS

CLUB: Everton

CAPS: 82

BIO: England's established No. 1 remains completely undisputed heading into the World Cup. His extensive tournament experience and consistent shot-stopping for club and country lock him in as Tuchel's starting goalkeeper. He's also recorded the joint 3rd most clean sheets (11) in the Premier League this season.

CLUB: Crystal Palace

CAPS: 4

BIO: Henderson has cemented his position as England's primary backup goalkeeper. An impressive season at Selhurst Park has given him the edge over others that make up England's goalkeeping stocks. He's tied with Pickford on 11 clean sheets this season in the Premier League.

CLUB: Manchester City

CAPS: 1

BIO: A move to City hasn't quite worked out for Trafford but he's done well when given the nod in cup outings, including a start in the FA Cup final. Tuchel has often had Trafford down as third choice and it's no great surprise he has opted for the former Burnley man again here.

DEFENDERS

CLUB: Chelsea

CAPS: 22

BIO: When fully fit, James remains Tuchel's premier choice on the right side of defence. The German knows him well from their time together at Chelsea and when fit, he stakes a strong claim to be England's best right-back. His campaign has been hampered by the usual injuries but he started the FA Cup final and looks to be heading into the World Cup with a fresh head of steam. He is adept defensively and also possesses quality in those forays forward to into attack.

CLUB: Tottenham Hotspur

CAPS: 4

BIO: Somewhat of a surprise inclusion in Tuchel's final 26-man squad, Spence is a beneficiary of Trent Alexander-Arnold falling out of favour and Lewis Hall's omission. He has been a key player for Spurs this season, albeit in a struggling side, and his versatility on both flanks would have been a key factor in Tuchel's decision.

CLUB: Manchester City

CAPS: 3

BIO: One of the breakout sensations of the Premier League season, the versatile O'Reilly will be a big asset for England. His form with City, coupled with that tactical flexibility, means this was an easy call to make for Tuchel. He got his first call-up in October to the squad and has since won three caps, including a start against Japan and will now head to his debut major tournament.

CLUB: Manchester City

CAPS: 27

BIO: Guéhi made the big move to Manchester City in January and has made an immediate impact in Pep Guardiola's side. The centre-back has made the transition from Crystal Palace effortlessly and is likely to be a nailed on starter for Tuchel at the heart of his defence.

CLUB: Manchester City (free agent in summer)

CAPS: 87

BIO: The defensive linchpin of many England squads. John Stones is one of the better defensive options for Tuchel's system, possessing an elite ability to progress the ball into midfield under pressure. Injuries have been an issue this season and Tuchel and Co. will be hoping his fitness holds in North America. He will also be in the shop window this summer after announcing he would be leaving City at the end of his contract.

CLUB: Aston Villa

CAPS: 18

BIO: An invaluable asset for a tournament squad due to his brilliant defensive versatility, Konsa can comfortably slot in at both right-back and centre-back.. Tuchel is clearly a big fan too and Konsa has been an ever-present in his squads and the preferred choice to partner Guehi at the back.

CLUB: Newcastle

CAPS: 6

BIO: Standing at 6-foot-7, Burn is England's point of difference in defence. A commanding and versatile presence defensively he has been a regular of Tuchel squads. After starting six out of England's seven games at Euro 2024, he could play a similarly important role under Tuchel this campaign.

CLUB: Bayer Leverkusen

CAPS: 1

BIO: A one-cap man thus far, Quansah has been preferred to the major tournament stalwart that is Harry Maguire. The United defender said on Thursday that he was "shocked and gutted" to not get the nod. Quansah has been solid in Leverkusen's back line this year and will look to add to his singular cap in North America.

CLUB: Newcastle

CAPS: 5

BIO: A highly reliable performer throughout the international qualifying phase and impressive for Newcastle, the only question that surrounds Livramento is his fitness. The full-back, who can play on both sides of the defence, injured his thigh against Bournemouth in late April and has just managed to get fit in time for the World Cup. When on the pitch for Newcastle this season though, he has shown an impressive blend of physicality and technique in defence.

MIDFIELDERS

CLUB: Arsenal

CAPS: 72

BIO: Arguably England's most important player, Rice has gone from strength to strength over the past few years with West Ham and now Arsenal. His move to North London has seen him take on more responsibility and lean into being a leader. These qualities will be vital for England's progress with Rice the crucial clog at the heart of Tuchel's midfield.

CLUB: Real Madrid

CAPS: 46

BIO: Bellingham's form with Real Madrid has been indifferent and there have been plenty of injury concerns too. However, it was unthinkable that he could be left at home and he remains one of England's biggest stars. The question as always with Bellingham will be which position suits him best and Tuchel hasn't appeared too keen on the midfielder in his time in charge so far. But he is a big game player and could yet come up with some more big tournament moments for England this summer.

CLUB: Nottingham Forest

CAPS: 7

BIO: Anderson has emerged as one of the most exciting young midfielders in the Premier League and could be on the move after the World Cup. Some big performances for England will not only increase his price tag but also that level of interest. Since he made his debut under Tuchel in September, he has kept his place for the remainder of the year and looks set to partner Rice in midfield. His energy, enthusiasm and aggression make him the perfect Tuchel player and he will now get a chance to show just that on the biggest stage for the first time.

CLUB: Manchester United

CAPS: 12

BIO: At one point it seemed Mainoo's career was faltering in Manchester but a change of coach, going from Ruben Amorim to Michael Carrick, has revitalised the young midfielder. So much so that Mainoo has forced his way back into the England squad on account of the level of form he's displayed as United secured a return to Champions League football. He was a key part of England's Euro 2024 campaign and will look to have the same impact this time around.

CLUB: Brentford

CAPS: 89

BIO: Henderson's England career looked to be coming to a close when he was in the international wilderness in the latter days of Gareth Southgate's reign and was left out of the Euro 2024 squad. But he has found himself much more involved under Tuchel and he now will provide vital major tournament experience to a squad with more than a few players who will be making the journey to one for the first time. It will be Henderson's fourth World Cup campaign.

CLUB: Arsenal

CAPS: 16

BIO: A freshly-crowned Premier League champion, Eze has been rewarded for an excellent debut season in north London and will head to his first World Cup this summer. With Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Morgan Gibbs-White omitted there is a gaping hole in the No. 10 position with Eze in pole position to start come England's first group game on June 17.

CLUB: Aston Villa

CAPS: 13

BIO: Rogers has been an ever present for Villa in their historic campaign. With 10 goals and 6 assists he has the sort of end product needed in tournament football and can slot into any role across the forward line as well as in attacking midfield.

FORWARDS

CLUB: Arsenal

CAPS: 48

BIO: The winger hasn't had the best of seasons despite Arsenal finally securing a Premier League title after 22 years. Despite this Tuchel clearly rates him highly and he is now seen as one of the leaders in this England group. The German has gone on record to demand more from Saka, saying he needs to add goals and assists to his cap tally. He's an undisputed starter and like Kane, if he has a strong tournament then England may find themselves still in contention come the latter stages.

CLUB: Barcelona

CAPS: 70

BIO: Rashford has been revitalized at Barcelona and managed 8 league goals and seven assists for the LaLiga winners. He's impressed in an impact role rotating with Raphinha, and has regularly made an impact. He might end up performing that same role for England and offers the side something different going forward. Having missed out on Euro 2024, Rashford may also be out to prove himself once again for his nation.

CLUB: Bayern Munich

CAPS: 112

BIO: The captain, all-time record goalscorer, and bona fide legend already. If Kane starts firing at the World Cup then England will feel they can go all the way. His efforts with Bayern Munich have been nothing short of elite and the responsibility of going for titles has clearly added an extra edge to his game. In the Bundesliga he has 36 goals in 31 games with Bayern as the German side secured the league title and so comes into perhaps his best chance of World Cup glory, firing on all cylinders.

CLUB: Aston Villa

CAPS: 20

BIO: Few nations will have a better backup striker in their ranks than Watkins who has produced another 10+ goal season in the Premier League. His work rate and fitness are top level, something that Tuchel will admire and need when England need to grind down opponents. His snub for the Japan and Uruguay friendlies clearly lit a fire in the belly and Watkins is the sort of player not to take a challenge laying down.

CLUB: Southampton

CAPS: 17

BIO: His blistering pace and directness on the left flank could give England a distinct tactical edge. Throw in his ability to play as a striker, where Eddie Howe has played him at times for Newcastle this season, and Gordon is a more than attractive asset for Tuchel. Not only can he provide speed and penetration from wide areas but his ability to run in behind is a nice addition to Kane's forward prowess. And he is another one who could be playing for a move with Bayern Munich reportedly interested in a summer deal.

CLUB: Arsenal

CAPS: 10

BIO: Another Premier League champion in the squad, Madueke will have ambitions of playing alongside his teammate Saka in the forward line. But with just two league goals and one assist this season, it is more of a surprise than others.

CLUB: Al-Hilal

CAPS: 7

BIO: Perhaps one of the biggest surprises in this squad after having under 10 minutes of football under Tuchel for England under his belt, Toney is called up as the third striker. He has had a great season in the Saudi Pro League, outscoring Cristiano Ronaldo but after being picked just once previously by Tuchel he is a wildcard choice.