Neymar reveals he cried for hours after Brazil World Cup squad inclusion

Ancelotti: Neymar is a key player for Brazil Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti backs Neymar as a key player for the team after announcing his World Cup squad. ancelotti thumb.jpg (1:48)

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Neymar has revealed that he "cried for several hours" after finding out he made Brazil's World Cup squad.

The Santos forward had not played for the national team since tearing the ACL in his left knee in October 2023 and was a big uncertainty for this summer's event, but he was included by Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti in the final squad.

Neymar posted a video on social media showing the moment he found out he was included.

He is seen hugging his physiotherapist, Rafael Martini, and his fitness coach, Ricardo Rosa. Both men had important roles in his recovery.

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"It's difficult to explain with words the emotions I've felt," Neymar said while addressing his Santos teammates and the club staff.

"I want to thank everyone here. This call-up wasn't just for me but for everyone involved in the process, everyone who was with me on the pitch, off the pitch, looking after our safety, our fitness and our meals. I admit that I cried for several hours because it was by no means easy to arrive at this point.

"Those who have been with me through it all know that it was difficult, it was hard. But after hearing my name on the list, all the sacrifices and all the effort was worth it."

Neymar, 34, is Brazil's all-time top scorer with 79 goals. He will appear at his fourth World Cup.

Neymar's inclusion in the Brazil squad was celebrated by many. MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP via Getty Images

Brazil fans celebrated Neymar's inclusion and the veteran forward acknowledged them during his speech.

"Thank you for your support, for always believing in me," he said. "I'm here to thank you for your support throughout my career. We're in this together as Brazil heads for a sixth World Cup title."

Brazil take on Panama in a friendly at the Maracanã stadium on May 31 before travelling to the United States.

They will then take on Egypt in their final warm-up game on June 6 in Cleveland.

Brazil open their World Cup campaign against Morocco in New Jersey on June 13, followed by Haiti and Scotland in Group C.