Arsenal reveal Premier League title parade plans in north London

Arsenal players and staff celebrate after watching Bournemouth's 1-1 draw against Manchester City, confirming their Premier League victory. (0:49)

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Arsenal will parade the Premier League trophy around Islington on May 31, the club has confirmed.

The Gunners secured their first league title for more than 20 years on Tuesday when Manchester City failed to beat Bournemouth.

The parade, which begins at 2 p.m. BST, could be a double celebration, with Arsenal contesting their second Champions League final the previous day.

Arsenal fans will be celebrating their first Premier League title in 22 years for some time to come. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Arsenal will take on reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest as they bid to claim the title for the first time.

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They will lift the Premier League trophy after their final Premier League match of the season at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

City's draw with Bournemouth sparked jubilant scenes of celebration among the Arsenal players, who had gathered at their London Colney training base to watch the match, while thousands of supporters flocked to the Emirates Stadium.