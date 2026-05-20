Arsenal's Max Dowman, 16, becomes youngest Premier League title winner

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Arsenal teenager Max Dowman has become the youngest player to win the Premier League title, adding another record to his collection in a remarkable season.

The Gunners secured their first Premier League title in 22 years on Tuesday, as Manchester City's draw at Bournemouth confirmed the north London club's status as champions.

Having already played five games this season, Dowman qualifies to pick up a Premier League winner's medal when Arsenal are presented with the trophy following their final day match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

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In March, Dowman became the youngest player to score in the Premier League at 16 years, 73 days in what was his third league match.

That followed him becoming the youngest player to grace the Champions League in November when he was 15 years and 308 days old against Slavia Prague.

Dowman made his league debut in August last year, coming off the bench against Leeds. In doing so, he became the club's second-youngest Premier League player of all time, behind only Arsenal teammate Ethan Nwaneri who is on loan at Marseille.

Max Dowman will collect a Premier League winner's medal on Sunday. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta became third youngest manager to win the league behind José Mourinho, who did so in 2004-05 (42 years, 94 days) and 2005-06 (43 years, 93 days).

Dowman, who is is still in school, was 14 when he was asked by Arteta to train with the senior team in December last year, and he starred on the club's preseason tour of Asia in matches against AC Milan and Newcastle.

To abide by Premier League regulations for players under the age of 18, Dowman has had to change into his Arsenal kit for training sessions and matches in a separate changing room to that used by his senior teammates.

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research and James Olley contributed to this story.