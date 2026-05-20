Freiburg 0-3 Aston Villa: Unai Emery delivers again as Villa cruise to Europa League triumph

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Forty-four years after beating Bayern Munich to lift the European Cup, Aston Villa have triumphed on the continent once more, and they have Unai Emery to thank for it.

The 54-year-old head coach is as close to a guarantee as you could hope to find in this competition -- the Europa League master has now won the tournament five times with four different teams.

Eye-catching goals from Youri Tielemans and Emi Buendia were added to by a third from Morgan Rogers as the Premier League side blew Freiburg away, making their greater resources show in dismantling their Bundesliga opponents in a one-sided final.

Villa's first major trophy since their League Cup win over Leeds United in 1996 completes their resurgence from Premier Leag ue relegation in 2016 to what is the high-water mark of the club's modern history.

Villa heroes deliver crowning moment

The nucleus of Aston Villa's Europa League-winning squad has been with the club for years. Alex Livesey - AVFC/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Seven years after helping Villa restore their Premier League status with victory over Derby County in the Championship playoff final, the ever-reliable John McGinn has been rewarded for a career of consistent improvement by lifting the Europa League trophy above his head as captain.

The image of McGinn celebrating among his teammates is the crowning moment for a Villa squad made up of players who have taken the club from midweek matches in Preston to nights like this in Istanbul.

Some of them, like Tyrone Mings and Tammy Abraham, were with McGinn on that day at Wembley in 2019, and others, such as Ezri Konsa, Emi Martinez, Ollie Watkins and Matty Cash arrived during the following 12 months.

Together, they have formed the nucleus of a Villa team that has often been denied its moment in the sun. They had threatened to do what they have now achieved, reaching the Conference League semifinals in 2024 and the Champions League quarterfinals last year where they pushed eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain all the way.

But in blowing away an admittedly below-par Freiburg on Wednesday and ending the club's 30-year trophy drought in spectacular fashion, they have indelibly woven their names into the tapestry of Villa folklore alongside the likes of Paul McGrath and Peter Withe.

With fifth title, Emery is Europa League royalty

Unai Emery has won the Europa League more often than any other manager in history. Marc Atkins - AVFC/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

In the build-up to Chelsea's Super Cup win over Emery's Villarreal in 2021, current England boss Thomas Tuchel remarked that UEFA "can call the [Europa League] trophy the Unai Emery trophy soon", such is his penchant for winning the competition.

With Wednesday's triumph on the banks of the Bosphorus, the Spaniard has lifted the hefty 47kg trophy five times with four different clubs. As far as major European tournaments go, only Carlo Ancelotti (five Champions Leagues) has won a competition as many times as Emery.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal boss, though, is the first to have done so with three different teams -- Sevilla (3), Villarreal (1) and now Villa.

He said on Tuesday that he is not the "king" of this tournament, but to the 11,000 supporters in the claret and blue end of Besiktas Park -- who counted an actual future king in Villa fan Prince William among their number - Emery, who in four years has taken the club from 17th in the league to trophy winners, is a figurehead deserving of near-total devotion.

Emery may have claimed that his past successes would have no bearing on this final, but he delivered a gameplan that served to emphasise his team's physical and technical superiority over their opponents and the result seemed in little doubt after Tieleman's thumping opener.

It's easy to forget that Villa didn't win any of their first four matches this season and had to wait until the end of September for their first goal, and so recovering to guide Villa to the Champions League places and deliver a major European trophy, Emery has underlined his status as a modern coaching great.

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