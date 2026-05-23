Women's Champions League final updates: Barcelona vs. OL Lyonnes

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It's the final of the UEFA Women's Champions League as Barcelona take on OL Lyonnes for the right to be crowned the best team in Europe.

Eight-time winners OL Lyonnes face three-time winners and last year's finalists Barcelona after the pair overcame Arsenal and Bayern Munich, respectively, in the semifinals. And it's a rematch of the 2024 final that saw Barcelona win 2-0 with goals from Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas, under now-Lyonnes manager Jonatan Giráldez.

Join us for all the action from the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, as the game kicks off at 12.00 p.m. ET/5.00 p.m. BST