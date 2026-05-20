How to watch 2026 German Cup final on ESPN

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The stage is set. Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart will go head-to-head for the 2025-26 German Cup, or DFB-Pokal, Germany's most prestigious soccer competition next to the Bundesliga.

Titleholders VfB Stuttgart seek their second straight German Cup crown, while Bayern look to secure their first domestic double since 2020. The Bavarians, led by forward Harry Kane, won the 2025-26 Bundesliga title and finished the season with a Bundesliga record 122 goals. Kane scored a league-leading 36 of them. VfB Stuttgart's Deniz Undav finished with 19, the league's second most.

Here are key facts about the final of the 2025-26 German Cup:

When and where is the match?

The 2025-26 German Cup final will take place Saturday at 2 p.m. ET at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action on ESPNU, ESPN Deportes, in the ESPN App and in the German Cup streaming hub.

Who has won the past five German Cup titles?

2025: VfB Stuttgart

2024: Bayer Leverkusen

2023: RB Leipzig

2022: RB Leipzig

2021: Borussia Dortmund

How can fans access more soccer content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN soccer hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, schedules and more.