Andy Robertson backs Liverpool to bounce back next season

The ESPN FC panel debate whether Liverpool can remain successful under Arne Slot, suggesting that the club will not be able to move forward unless the squad back him. (1:17)

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Andy Robertson has downplayed fears over Liverpool's future and insists the squad can be successful next season, despite a disappointing campaign.

Arne Slot's side officially surrendered their Premier League crown on Tuesday night as Arsenal were confirmed champions following Manchester City's 1-1 draw at Bournemouth.

Liverpool are fifth in the table after a hugely underwhelming title defence, although their superior goal difference means they are still likely to qualify for the UEFA Champions League at Bournemouth's expense, regardless of what happens when they host Brentford at Anfield this weekend.

The club had hoped to build on their title success this term, spending £450 million ($604m) in the summer transfer window. But while their latest signings have yet to truly shine at Liverpool, Robertson is confident the club have all of the ingredients to bounce back next season.

"The season has been up and down," Robertson said. "It has been inconsistent. We bought players that we all got excited about, and they will all have an unbelievable career at Liverpool. I have no doubt about that. But they are also young.

"The one thing I get annoyed about in football is that footballers do not control their price tag. We don't control it, the market controls it. If a team is willing to pay it or they want to sell you and they put a price tag on you -- that has nothing to do with the players and these players will be successful for Liverpool.

Andy Robertson has won several major trophies at Liverpool. Molly Darlington/Getty Images

"I have seen more than enough in training and in games and their attitude that they will be successful. But it has shown that they probably need a little bit of time. And then some players who have played at a ridiculously high level, we haven't played to that level.

"If you add all that in then we have had an inconsistent season and that is the huge frustration for us. We have tried to search for consistency, we have tried to search for answers this season and we have not managed to find it.

"And we have been too easy to play against. There is no hiding away from that but for the future of Liverpool I believe they have more than enough in that changing room to go and achieve more things again. That is what I want, that is what the club wants, that is what everyone wants.

"I believe they can be successful again and I wish it was this season and then I would have maybe added a trophy or two onto an already pretty impressive trophy cabinet. But it wasn't meant to be and next season I think they will be right back at it."

This Sunday will mark Robertson's last game for Liverpool following a glittering nine-year career during which he has won eight major trophies, including two Premier League titles and the Champions League. While it has not yet been confirmed where he will play next season, the Scotland international was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur in January and their interest could be revived should the north London club avoid relegation this weekend.

"The fact of the matter is that the decision is the decision," Robertson -- who will leave Liverpool on a free transfer -- said of his Anfield departure. "It was a mutual one between myself and the club. I wanted one thing and I made it pretty clear that I am not ready to be a part of sitting on the bench in my life right now. I have always wanted to play games and that has not happened as much.

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"I have still played a good few games this season but maybe not as much as I am used to and I am still only 32. I am not at a point where I am thinking that my career is over. I think I have still got a lot to achieve, I want to still try and be successful.

"Obviously that couldn't quite match up here and then on the back of that there was obviously no contract offer and it was all discussed. Me and [sporting director] Richard [Hughes] have had discussions, me and [president of owners Fenway Sports Group] Mike Gordon have even had talks and things like that.

"The relationships have always been really good, I have always had really good relationships and it was important for me to keep it that way and I am happy that I've had nine years and I leave with no regrets, no bitterness, nothing like that.

"I am really happy with the journey that I have had and the relationships I've had with the people that are at the top of the club are in tact and really good. I am happy about that."