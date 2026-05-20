Freiburg vs Aston Villa LIVE: Latest updates as Unai Emery's side lift Europa League

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery denies being the king of the Europa League ahead of their final clash against Freiburg. (0:46)

Unai Emery says he is not the 'Europa League king' ahead of Aston Villa's final (0:46)

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Unai Emery's Aston Villa take on Freiburg in the Europa League final with the chance to claim their first silverware since 1996, and you can follow it all live with ESPN.

Should Villa win, it would be the club's first trophy since the 1996 League Cup and the first European title since the famous victory over Bayern Munich in the 1982 European Cup final.

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Villa enter the final on a good run, having won two of their last three games in all competitions, including a 4-2 victory over Liverpool on Friday which ensured the club would be playing Champions League football next season for the second time in three campaigns.

The trio of Ollie Watkins, Morgan Rogers and John McGinn have all found form at a crucial stage in the season, with each scoring in the win over Arne Slot's side.

They reach the final having beaten Lille, Bologna and Nottingham Forest in the knockout stages, in which they scored 14 and conceded just two in six matches.

Freiburg, meanwhile, were equally impressive in their own run to get to Istanbul. They beat Genk 5-2 on aggregate in the round of 16 and Celta Vigo 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

Their semifinal against Braga proved tougher, but Julian Schuster's side were able to overturn a first-leg loss to prevail 4-3.

Freiburg have never won a major trophy in their history, with 2022's defeat on penalties to RB Leipzig in the DFB Pokal final the closest the team has ever come. Wednesday's game is the largest in their 122-year history.