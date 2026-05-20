Sources: Real Madrid plot major changes with José Mourinho arrival

Julien Laurens and Gab Marcotti debate whether Real Madrid will appoint Jose Mourinho as their next manager. (0:49)

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Real Madrid are planning a series of behind-the-scenes changes alongside the arrival of José Mourinho as coach to bring an end to a two-year streak without winning a major trophy, multiple sources have told ESPN.

Mourinho has verbally agreed to a two-year deal to replace Álvaro Arbeloa this summer -- with the club hoping to announce the coach's return on Sunday or Monday -- and sources said Madrid are also looking to revamp the coaching and medical staff and the sporting department, as well as various incomings and outgoings for the first-team squad.

President Florentino Pérez called elections at the club last week, with a deadline for candidates this Saturday, and potential opposition from businessman Enrique Riquelme means the proposed changes could be delayed until next month while the electoral process plays out.

Mourinho wants to arrive in Madrid accompanied by his coaching staff from current club Benfica, which would in turn lead to changes in the first-team staff at Valdebebas.

Multiple sources told ESPN that Madrid's fitness coach Antonio Pintus and goalkeeping coach Luis Llopis are not certain to continue in their roles next season.

Further moves are also expected in the medical department, after persistent injury problems deprived the first team of key players for long spells this season.

In 2025-26, medical chief Felipe Segura has already been replaced by long-term Pérez favourite Niko Mihic, and in March forward Kylian Mbappé was forced to deny reports that a knee problem had been exacerbated after Madrid's medical team mistakenly examined the wrong knee.

Sources told ESPN that there is now a climate of uncertainty and tension at Valdebebas as staff await developments this summer, with some staff fearing a "clearout" and a high turnover of staff in various departments on Mourinho's return.

A new senior appointment in the sporting department -- currently led by José Ángel Sánchez and Juni Calafat -- has been discussed. A source told ESPN that Mourinho had suggested the arrival of Benfica director of football Mario Branco, although Madrid would not be pursuing him as an option.

Madrid are looking for a figure that could act as a link between the players, coaching staff and senior executives, who would also be present in training. The name of Toni Kroos has been mentioned, although sources close to the player have told ESPN that the club have not yet made him a proposal.

In April, Madrid issued a statement denying that the club was looking to appoint a sporting director, and club sources say that the positions of Sánchez and Calafat would not be affected.

Despite that, Mourinho is keen for an appointment who could be present on a daily basis, to increase communication and control.

José Mourinho will be keen to avoid the dressing room problems Madrid have faced this season. Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

The Portuguese coach is aware of -- and keen to avoid -- the many dressing room problems Madrid have faced this season, with clashes between players and coaching staff, a confrontation between Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde and issues with both Vinícius Júnior and Mbappé.

In terms of new signings, Mourinho wants to strengthen Madrid's defence, sources have told ESPN. The club want to bring in a right-back to replace the departing Dani Carvajal and compete for a place with Trent Alexander-Arnold and are also looking at centre-backs.

Sources said Madrid are ready to be more active in the transfer market than they have been in recent years, widening the scope of the players they are willing to consider, and -- unlike in recent seasons -- no longer dismissing the possibility of making signings during the January transfer window.

As well as Carvajal, David Alaba and Dani Ceballos are also expected to leave Madrid this summer.