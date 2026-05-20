Arsenal fans to get public holiday? Fake news, says Botswana

Dominant in defence and on set pieces, take a look at the key numbers behind Arsenal's Premier League title win. (1:11)

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Arsenal fans in the southern African country of Botswana thought they had another reason to rejoice: a public holiday to celebrate their team's first Premier League title in 22 years.

Unfortunately for them, Botswana's government said a notice announcing they could have the day off Wednesday in celebration was fake news.

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The government posted the so-called official statement on X with the words "FAKE" in red across it. The government posted: "No, there is no holiday for Arsenal fans."

Arsenal fans celebrate their team winning the English Premier League, outside the Emirates Stadium in London on May 19, 2026. Brook Mitchell / AFP via Getty Images

The fake statement circulating online -- complete with a Republic of Botswana coat of arms and a stamp from the office of the president -- said President Duma Boko had rewarded Arsenal fans for their "passion, loyalty and unwavering support."

Eagle-eyed fans, however, might have noticed that the fake statement was dated May 17: Sunday. Arsenal's triumph was only confirmed on Tuesday after nearest rivals Manchester City drew 1-1 with Bournemouth.

One X user speculated jokingly that the fake statement was issued by a Manchester United fan