How do extra time and penalty shootouts work at the World Cup?

The 'Futbol Americas' crew debate who is USMNT's most important player going into the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (2:58)

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Ties are bound to happen in soccer. That doesn't change on the sport's biggest stage, the FIFA World Cup.

World Cup matches often deliver euphoric doses of drama and suspense, particularly when they remain tightly contested well into the waning minutes. But although matches in the group stage can end in a draw, matches in the knockout round must end with a decisive winner.

The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be played from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada and Mexico. This year's tournament will feature 48 teams, an expansion from the previous 32-team format.

In the event that a match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup needs more than 90 minutes of regulation to determine a winner, here is everything to know about extra time and penalty shootouts at the World Cup:

How does extra time work at the World Cup?

Knockout matches that are tied after 90 minutes of play proceed to a 30-minute extra time period divided into two 15-minute halves. Teams get a brief break before extra time begins and another before switching sides after the first 15-minute period.

No 'golden goal' in extra time

There is no "golden goal" or sudden-death rule in extra time. Both halves must be played in their entirety, regardless of how many goals are scored. If the score remains tied after extra time, the match is decided by a penalty shootout.

How do penalty shootouts work at the World Cup?

In a penalty shootout, teams take alternating penalty kicks from the penalty spot 12 yards out. Teams take up to five penalty kicks each. A coin toss determines which team goes first. If one team builds an insurmountable lead before all five kicks are taken, the shootout ends immediately. If the score remains tied after five kicks, the shootout goes to sudden death, where teams take one kick each until one team scores and the other misses.

Which players are eligible to participate in the penalty shootout?

Only the 11 players on the pitch at the time of the final whistle of extra time are allowed to participate in the penalty shootout.

Every eligible player on the team, including the goalkeeper, must take a penalty kick before any player is allowed to take a second kick.

When was the first penalty shootout at the World Cup?

Penalty shootouts were adopted by FIFA for the World Cup ahead of the 1978 tournament in Argentina. But all matches that year were resolved within 90 or 120 minutes. The first penalty shootout at the World Cup did not take place until the 1982 tournament in Spain, during a semifinal match between West Germany and France. West Germany won 5-4 on penalties after the two clubs played to a 3-3 draw at the end of extra time.

The West Germany-France match is one of only two at the World Cup that have reached the sudden-death stage. The other is the 1994 quarterfinal between Sweden and Romania. Sweden eventually won 5-4 on penalties after the two teams were knotted at 3-3 at the end of extra time.

How were knockout matches at the World Cup resolved prior to penalty shootouts?

Prior to penalty shootouts, World Cup knockout matches tied after extra time were settled either by replaying the game or by drawing lots (a coin flip).

How many times has the World Cup title been decided by a penalty shootout?

The men's World Cup title has been decided by a penalty shootout three times: 1994, 2006 and 2022.

▪︎ July 17, 1994: Brazil defeated Italy 3-2 on penalties to claim its fourth World Cup title after both teams failed to score at the end of extra time.

▪︎ July 9, 2006: Italy outlasted France 5-3 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw at the conclusion of extra time. The match was the last of France midfielder Zinedine Zidane's career. He was awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player.

▪︎ Dec. 18, 2022: France forward Kylian Mbappé became the first player to score a hat trick in a World Cup final since England's Geoff Hurst in 1966. Mbappé's heroics weren't enough, however, as Lionel Messi and Argentina topped France 4-2 on penalties following a 3-3 draw at the end of extra time.

Check out the ESPN FIFA World Cup hub page for the latest news, scores, stats, schedule, standings and more.