Source: Lyon taking offers for USMNT's Tanner Tessmann

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United States midfielder Tanner Tessmann could leave Lyon this summer if the right offer comes in for him, a source told ESPN, with teams in Germany, Italy and MLS expressing interest.

The 24-year-old midfielder was an important part of Paulo Fonseca's squad this season making 22 starts in Ligue 1 and five during Lyon's run in the Europa League. Lyon finished in fourth place in France's top flight, good for a spot in the qualifying rounds of next season's Champions League.

The source added that Fonseca would like to keep Tessmann at the club, but Lyon needs to let some players go to balance their books after positing a huge loss in their latest financial results.

Lyon needs $23 million before the end of June to comply with the French financial fair play and potentially another $69 million before the end of August if they don't get into the Champions League league phase from the qualifying stage.

Only five players from the current squad are not on the market, the source said, including Corentin Tolisso, Tyler Morton, Dominic Greif, Moussa Niakhaté and either Malick Fofana or Afonso Moreira.

Everyone else, including Tessmann, could leave the club to help with Lyon's financial situation.

Tessmann has 14 caps and one goal for the senior U.S. side and is vying for a spot in the squad for this summer's World Cup, where the Americans will face Paraguay, Australia and Türkiye in group play.

Tessmann, whose contract runs until June of 2029, moved to Lyon from Venezia in the summer 2024 for $7 million, with a source saying the club is seeking a fee as high as $23 million to facilitate a move.