Southampton lose appeal over 'spygate' playoff expulsion

Don Hutchison, Steve Nicol and Shaka Hislop agree that Southampton deserved to be expelled from the Championship playoff final for spying on opponents. (1:30)

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Southampton's appeal against being kicked out of the Championship playoffs has been rejected, meaning Middlesbrough will face Hull City on Saturday at Wembley for a spot in the Premier League next year.

Southampton were expelled from this year's playoff final and handed a four-point deduction ahead of next term after admitting to spying on three teams ahead of matches in the Championship this season. The penalty was handed down by an English Football League (EFL) independent disciplinary commission on Tuesday evening.

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Middlesbrough -- who lost their playoff semifinal against the Saints -- welcomed the sanction, but Southampton released a statement on Wednesday afternoon calling it "manifestly disproportionate to every previous sanction in the history of the English game."

Southampton CEO Phil Parsons apologised "to the other clubs involved, and to Southampton supporters" who he said "deserved better from the club." Southampton appealed the punishment, with the EFL's League Arbitration Panel judging the appeal on Wednesday afternoon.

But Southampton's case was dismissed, the original punishment upheld. Southampton said in a statement on Wednesday evening: "This is an extremely disappointing outcome for everybody connected with Southampton Football Club. We know how painful this moment will be for our supporters, players, staff, commercial partners and the wider community who have given so much backing to the team throughout the season and we apologise once again to everyone impacted by this."

The original charge of spying came after a Southampton first-team analyst intern was spotted filming a Middlesbrough training session on the Thursday before the first leg of their Championship playoff semifinal. Middlesbrough complained to the EFL who then charged Southampton with breaches of regulations 3.4 (failing to act with utmost good faith toward other clubs) and 127 (prohibiting clubs from observing an opponent's training session within 72 hours of their match).

Southampton have lost their chance to earn promotion back to the Premier League this season. Peter Tarry/PA Images via Getty Images

The two teams drew the first leg 0-0, with Southampton taking the return leg 2-1 to knock Middlesbrough out of the playoffs and secure their own place in the final against Hull City.

The EFL independent disciplinary commission's hearing into Southampton's conduct was booked for May 19, but before the hearing took place, Southampton were hit with further charges after admitting to spying on Oxford United and Ipswich Town ahead of matches earlier in the season.

Sources told ESPN at least one other club had suspicions of being spied on. Sources added that other Championship clubs are also monitoring the situation and are waiting on the full written judgement from the hearing before deciding whether they will pursue their own legal action.

Southampton say the punishment was "the largest penalty ever imposed on an English football club." In 2019, Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds admitted to spying on Derby County. Leeds were fined £200,000 but because of that incident, the EFL brought in regulation 127.

Southampton argued that the sanction could cost the club in the region of £200 million ($269m) -- the amount promotion to the Premier League can bring a team.

"Southampton has been denied the opportunity to compete in a game worth more than £200m and one which means so much to our staff, players and supporters," Parsons said before the appeal hearing.

"We believe the financial consequence of yesterday's ruling makes it, by a very considerable distance, the largest penalty ever imposed on an English football club."

Before the hearing, Southampton pointed to Luton's 30-point deduction in 2008-09 for entering administration and illegal payments to players as having "no comparable revenue at stake." The club also referred to points deductions handed to Derby in 2021, Everton in 2023-24 and Chelsea's recent fine.

"We say this not to minimise what occurred at this club, which we have accepted was wrong," Parsons said in Southampton's statement. "We say it because proportionality is itself a principle of natural justice.

"The Commission was entitled to impose a sanction. It was not, we will argue, entitled to impose one that is manifestly disproportionate to every previous sanction in the history of the English game."

But the appeal was rejected. Southampton will now refund tickets to those supporters who purchased them ahead of the playoff final.

"Southampton Football Club has a proud history and strong foundations, but it is clear that trust now needs to be rebuilt," the Southampton statement read on Wednesday evening. "That work begins immediately. The club will reflect carefully on the events that have led to this point, learn from them and take the necessary steps to move forward responsibly.

"While tonight is a painful moment, this football club will respond with humility, accountability and determination to put things right."

Some of Southampton's players have contacted the Professional Football Association for guidance on what options they have, sources told ESPN. The FA could also take further disciplinary action against the individuals complicit in these acts of spying.