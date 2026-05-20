Dominant Villa cruise past Freiburg to Europa League title

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Aston Villa cruised to their first trophy in 30 years in a dominant 3-0 win over SC Freiburg in the Europa League final on Wednesday night in Istanbul.

Youri Tielemans and Emiliano Buendía each scored a pair of stellar goals to close the first half before Morgan Rogers added another shortly after halftime to clinch Villa's first trophy since winning the Leagues Cup in 1995-96.

It was also a record fifth Europa League win for Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, who had won the trophy three times with Sevilla and once with Villarreal before taking over the Premier League side.

Celebrating wildly inside the Tupras Stadium was lifelong Villa fan Prince William, who traveled to watch his beloved team end a 30-year wait for a major trophy.

German team Freiburg, who were playing in the second division 10 years ago, were outclassed in their first European final.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.