John McGinn: Prince William visited Aston Villa dressing room before Europa League final win

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John McGinn revealed that the Aston Villa players were visited by the Prince of Wales ahead of their 3-0 Europa League final win over Freiburg on Wednesday night.

"He is a classy guy," McGinn told TNT Sports. "He was in the dressing room before the game. He is a massive Villa fan so he was never going to miss it.

"He is just a normal guy. It's great to have his support and hopefully it continues and tonight he can have a couple of drinks with us and maybe get his credit card out at the end of the night!"

Prince William is a boyhood Aston Villa fan. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP via Getty Images)

William, who is the patron of the Football Association, previously visited the Villa dressing room following their semifinal second-leg victory over Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

The Prince also took to social media on Wednesday night to celebrate the victory over the German side.

"Amazing night!!" he wrote on X. "Huge congratulations to all the players, team, staff and everyone connected to the club! 44 years since the last taste of European silverware!

"Special shout out to Boubacar Kamara who has been out injured but is such an integral part of our team and helped lay the foundations of this success."

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William was born less than a month after Villa's 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the 1982 European Cup final.

He was 13 years old the last time the club won a trophy -- the 1996 League Cup -- with a 3-0 win over Leeds United.