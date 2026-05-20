Matty Cash: Prince William 'having a beer with us' after Europa League final win

Open Extended Reactions

Matty Cash revealed that the Aston Villa players were joined by the Prince of Wales in their celebrations after winning the Europa League.

Villa beat Freiburg 3-0 on Wednesday night, thanks to goals from Youri Tielemans, Emiliano Buendía and Morgan Rogers.

Cash said in the post-match news conference: "Yes, he was in there with us having a beer with us. "He's just delighted. To be fair [to him], he's such a big supporter.

"He's always coming to the training ground, always at Villa Park -- he deserves moments like these and hopefully he can let his hair down tonight."

Villa sealed their first European trophy in over 40 years in style, and Cash felt the team got their tactics spot on.

Now the Poland right back is excited to celebrate with fans, with a parade around Birmingham due on Thursday.

"Incredible. Amazing night," he added.

"I said before there, the people of Aston Villa deserve it, the fans deserve it.

Prince William is a boyhood Aston Villa fan. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP via Getty Images)

"I think how they come out in numbers today was incredible and we've got a parade tomorrow, so the people at home, they're not going to miss out.

"They're going to enjoy it with us.

"The gameplan was good. We executed it well. I think we were quite comfortable in the game. And then our big players turn up, score goals and let them do the business."

Villa captain John McGinn also spoke of Prince William's presence in the changing room before the match.

"He is a classy guy," McGinn told TNT Sports. "He was in the dressing room before the game. He is a massive Villa fan so he was never going to miss it.

"He is just a normal guy. It's great to have his support and hopefully it continues and tonight he can have a couple of drinks with us and maybe get his credit card out at the end of the night!"

- Freiburg 0-3 Aston Villa: Unai Emery delivers again as Villa cruise to Europa League triumph

- Freiburg 0-3 Aston Villa: Latest updates as Unai Emery's side lift Europa League - as it happened

- Aston Villa's Unai Emery on final: I'm not Europa League 'king'

William, who is the patron of the Football Association, previously visited the Villa dressing room following their semifinal second-leg victory over Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

The Prince also took to social media on Wednesday night to celebrate the victory over the German side.

"Amazing night!!" he wrote on X. "Huge congratulations to all the players, team, staff and everyone connected to the club! 44 years since the last taste of European silverware!

"Special shout out to Boubacar Kamara who has been out injured but is such an integral part of our team and helped lay the foundations of this success."

William was born less than a month after Villa's 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the 1982 European Cup final.

He was 13 years old the last time the club won a trophy -- the 1996 League Cup -- with a 3-0 win over Leeds United.