Aston Villa's Emi Martínez broke finger before UEL final win

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Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez said he broke his finger while warming up for his team's Europa League final against SC Freiburg in Istanbul on Wednesday.

Apparently, the injury didn't affect the Argentina star as he kept a clean sheet and came up with several impressive saves helping Villa to a 3-0 win and a first trophy in 30 years.

"What we achieved tonight was beautiful. I feel proud and the feeling I keep growing match after match," Martinez told ESPN after the game. "Today I broke my finger during warmups, but I didn't see it as a bad thing. I've never broken a finger before and every time I tried to catch the ball, the finger would just slip away in the other direction.

"But, these are just things you have to go through."

During warmups, Martinez stepped away to get treatment from the Villa medical staff and had his finger taped before returning to the field for kickoff.

Villa totally outclassed Freiburg and were three goals up inside of an hour through classy strikes from Youri Tielemans, Emiliano Buendía and Morgan Rogers and with Martinez in goal the Bundesliga side had no chance of getting back in the game.

Villa keeper Emi Martinez leaves the field during warmups after breaking his finger prior to the Europa League final. Getty Images

"The truth is that the fans and the club are like family to me," Martinez added. "Every time I step out to defend the Aston Villa goal, I do so with immense pride. Today, I tried to pour in all my experience, and all those training sessions that no one ever sees and finally bore fruit today."

Martinez laughed off the injury after the match and it seems unlikely it will have any bearing on his participation with Argentina as they defend their World Cup title starting in June.

"I am overjoyed. Now, it's time to celebrate with the lads," Martinez said. "Something that this team hasn't really had the chance to do in a long time. Then my focus will turn toward the World Cup"

Lionel Scaloni's side will face Jordan, Algeria and Austria in Group J.