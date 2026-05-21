Gotham dumped from Champions Cup as Berger stretchered off

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Club América forward Scarlett Camberos scored a hat trick on Wednesday to help her team defeat Gotham FC 4-1 in the semifinals of the Concacaf W Champions Cup.

Gotham also lost starting goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger to injury after she was stretchered off the field.

América, which won Mexico's Liga MX Femenil Clausura title on Sunday, is in search of its first international title on Saturday and a berth in next year's FIFA Women's Champions Cup.

Camberos opened the scoring in the 21st minute before striking again in the 57th minute. The San Diego-born Mexico international completed the hat trick from the penalty spot near full-time.

Gotham's woes could carry on beyond Wednesday. Berger was stretchered off the field after she came out to challenge Camberos on the final play of the first half. Gotham had a free kick on the other end of the field and committed numbers forward for an equalizer but got countered after losing possession.

Berger came off her line to prevent América from doubling its lead. She received several minutes of medical attention before being taken off the field on a spine board stretcher.

Berger helped lead Gotham to last year's NWSL Championship victory in November and the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup title last spring.

A Gotham FC spokesperson said the team would provide updates on Berger's status "following full evaluation."

Gotham keeper Ann-Katrin Berger is tended to by medical staff after suffering an injury in the W Champions Cup semis. Getty Images

Goalkeeper Shelby Hogan replaced Berger in goal for Gotham to start the second half.

Brazilian forward Geyse assisted the first three goals for América against her former team. She played for Gotham on loan in 2025 and scored for the team in last year's Concacaf semifinal to help defeat América.

Spanish forward Esther González scored an equalizer for Gotham three minutes into the second half.

Gotham's defense, however, was exposed several times in transition. Camberos reestablished the lead nine minutes after Esther's equalizer, and Aylin Avilez added a third goal in the 70th minute.

América will play either the NWSL's Washington Spirit or fellow Liga MX Femenil side Pachuca in Saturday's final.

The winner of that game will advance to the 2027 FIFA Women's Champions Cup and qualify for the inaugural FIFA Women's Club World Cup in 2028.

Gotham already qualified for the 2028 event by winning last year's Concacaf title.