ISL Final day LIVE: Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Mumbai City, Punjab and Jamshedpur vie for title

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The final day of a wild, chaotic, entirely unpredictable Indian Super League 2025-26 (the 2025 in there is just for theory) is upon us, and we have some mouthwatering action coming up. Any one of East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, Punjab FC, Mumbai City and Jamshedpur can still be crowned champions... and you can follow all the action live right here on ESPN (live blog will appear below this short preview.)

All four matches will kick off simultaneously at 7.30 PM. Look at the table as it stands and you will understand how close this is - 1. East Bengal (23), 2. Mohun Bagan (23), 4. Punjab FC (22), 5. Mumbai City (22) and 6. Jamshedpur FC (21). We have broken down all the possible scenarios in one place here but the simplest equation is this - East Bengal win, they are champions of India.

For that, they will have to overcome a tricky fixture against Inter Kashi (who held Mohun Bagan to a goalless draw recently). In case they slip up, and Mohun Bagan beat SC Delhi in the simultaneous 7.30 PM kickoff, Bagan retain their crown.

Alongside all that action in Kolkata (Inter Kashi play in the city too), Jamshedpur will be looking to beat Odisha and then hope a miracle unfolds involving losses to the maidan giants and a draw in the other fixture - Mumbai City vs Punjab FC. Those two teams, though, have it all to play for as a win would take them to 25 points and heap the pressure on East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

And so, we have Mumbai vs Punjab, Jamshedpur vs Odisha, East Bengal vs Inter Kashi and Mohun Bagan vs SC Delhi.... this promises to be a nail-biting finish, so do hang around with our all-encompassing, all-evening blog.