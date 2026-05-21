Unai Emery will become PL's best manager after Pep Guardiola leaves - Owen Hargreaves

Frank Leboeuf reflects on Unai Emery's impact following Aston Villa's Europa League victory, praising him for transforming the club's performances. (1:02)

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Former England midfielder Owen Hargreaves has claimed Unai Emery will usurp Pep Guardiola as the best manager in the Premier League.

Emery guided Aston Villa to their first trophy in 30 years with a 3-0 victory against Freiburg in Wednesday's Europa League final.

The Spaniard's fifth Europa League title comes a day after Mikel Arteta's Arsenal saw out the club's first Premier League title since 2004 after Manchester City could only draw at Bournemouth.

It could prove to have been Guardiola's penultimate game in charge of City with sources telling ESPN he is expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

And reflecting on Emery's success -- with Villa back in the Champions League next season for a second time in three years - TNT Sport pundit Hargreaves said: "You could argue that with Pep leaving, he [Emery] is the best in the Premier League. He has got the most trophies, and the most experience.

"Mikel is at the start of his journey, and has done an incredible job this year. But Unai is in a category with the best of the best.

Unai Emery lifted his fifth Europa League title in Istanbul. Alex Livesey - AVFC/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

"The only thing left for him really is whether he can win the Premier League, can he win the Champions League? But to win five European trophies with different teams, probably not favourites, is actually remarkable.

"And you just want to see these guys stay together and build something. They have set the foundations now. The fans are behind them and this giant of a football club is back where deserves to be."

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The Prince of Wales, a lifelong Villa supporter, watched on in Istanbul as Youri Tielemans and Emiliano Buendía scored prior to the interval before Morgan Rogers added a third after half-time.

He tweeted: "Amazing night!! Huge congratulations to all the players, team,staff and everyone connected to the club! 44 years since the last taste of European silverware!

"Special shout out to Boubacar Kamara who has been out injured but is such an integral part of our team and helped lay the foundations of this success."