Transfer rumors, news: Barcelona look to land Tottenham captain

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Tottenham Hotspur center back Cristian Romero is on the radar of Barcelona, while Bayern Munich are considering a shock move for Manchester City defender John Stones. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Tottenham center back and captain Cristian Romero is looking for a move. Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images

- Barcelona intend to negotiate with Tottenham Hotspur regarding a move for Argentina center back Cristian Romero, says Sport. The LaLiga champions have been keeping tabs on the 28-year-old's situation amid Spurs' relegation battle this season, but don't want to meet the current transfer valuation of €60 million. Meanwhile, Barca have agreed personal terms with on-loan Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford to join on a permanent deal, says Sport, but are trying to negotiate a lower fee than the €30 million option clause in his contract.

- Bayern Munich are considering a shock move for Manchester City defender John Stones, according to The Daily Mail. Stones, 31, is set to leave the Etihad Stadium when his contract ends in the summer, and it is reported that the Bundesliga side could be favorites to secure his signature should they advance their interest due to his' relationship with Bayern manager and former teammate Vincent Kompany. Stones has also been linked with Everton, Barcelona and Coventry City.

- Liverpool have made contact over the signing of Hoffenheim winger Bazoumana Touré, per TEAMtalk. The Reds have formally registered their interest in the 20-year-old, and it is believed that an offer worth in the region of €40 million could be enough to land him. Toure, who has been capped five times by Ivory Coast, has scored five goals and provided nine assists in 30 Bundesliga matches this season, while his performances from the left flank that have also caught the attention of Manchester United, Aston Villa and Newcastle.

- Manchester United are keeping tabs on Southampton midfielder Shea Charles and recently sent scouts to watch him, says The Daily Mirror. Charles, 22, has caught the eye this season with fine performances in the Championship and FA Cup. But after Southampton were kicked out of the playoff final over spying allegations, the Northern Ireland international may decide to move on for a fee in the region of £20 million.

- Chelsea are among the teams looking at a free transfer for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to Football Insider. The Blues could look to sign the 26-year-old as a replacement for Liam Delap, who is expected to be moved on from Stamford Bridge in the next transfer window. Newcastle are also looking at Vlahovic, while the Bianconeri are hopeful of signing him to a new contract to avoid losing him for nothing this summer, with less than two months remaining on his deal.

play 0:49 Nicol: Chelsea's loss is Man City's gain with Enzo Maresca Steve Nicol believes it's "not a surprise" there are reports that Enzo Maresca could replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester United are leading the race for West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain. (TEAMtalk)

- Newcastle are set to keep hold of striker Nick Woltemade despite some struggles during his first season in the Premier League. (Daily Telegraph)

- Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson would still be open to joining Juventus in the event they miss out on qualification to the Champions League. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

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- Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is prioritizing staying at the club despite uncertainty over his future. (Mundo Deportivo)

- AC Milan remain keen on Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus and Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka. (Tuttosport)

- Al Hilal striker Darwin Nunez is open to a return to the Premier League in the summer. (TalkSPORT)

- Atlético Madrid are interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva on a free transfer. (Marca)

- Bournemouth have identified Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande as a potential replacement for Marcos Senesi, who is set to leave the club when his contract expires in the summer. (Football Insider)

- Barcelona are open to parting ways with winger Ansu Fati permanently after his loan spell at AS Monaco ends. (Sport)

- Borussia Dortmund aren't confident of signing Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho when he returns from his loan spell at Aston Villa. (Bild)

- Brentford are the latest club to show interest in FC Cologne winger Said El-Mala, who is also on the radar of Chelsea and Brighton. (TEAMtalk)

- Roma are prioritizing a move for RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Brighton remain interested in Toulouse defender Charlie Cresswell. (Sky Sports)