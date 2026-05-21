Liverpool vs. Bournemouth in a Premier League playoff? How historic 39th game could be played

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Liverpool against Bournemouth in an historic Premier League playoff. So you're saying ... there's a chance?

It's remote, sure -- but there are still permutations heading into the 38th and final game of the season that could force the Premier League into staging a first-ever Game 39 to decide what is currently the final Champions League place.

One extraordinary combination of results on Sunday would leave the two clubs level on points, goal difference, goals scored, head-to-head record and away goals in those meetings -- with league rules then requiring a one-off playoff at a neutral venue.

For Liverpool, it would mean extending a disappointing title defence by one more game. For Bournemouth, it could offer the chance to cap a remarkable season with a winner-takes-all shot at Europe's top competition.

Here's how it could happen.

Liverpool could face Bournemouth in a 39th-game playoff. Getty

Explained: How Liverpool could face Bournemouth in playoff

Erling Haaland's late leveller for Manchester City on Tuesday didn't stop Arsenal from clinching the title, but it did ensure Liverpool head into the final day three points clear of Bournemouth in the race for fifth.

Liverpool therefore host Brentford at Anfield knowing a point guarantees a top-five finish and Champions League qualification.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, travel to Nottingham Forest needing a victory, a Liverpool defeat, and a significant swing in goal difference to have any chance of climbing above them -- with total parity and a playoff also a mathematical possibility.

The Premier League's tiebreakers are, in order: goal difference, then goals scored, then head-to-head record, then away goals scored in head-to-head meetings.

Liverpool currently hold a +6 goal difference advantage over Bournemouth.

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That means Bournemouth would need to finish level on goal difference and goals scored to force total parity -- which effectively requires them to score exactly five more goals than Liverpool on the final day.

So if Bournemouth win 5-0 and Liverpool lose 1-0, or Bournemouth win 6-1 and Liverpool lose 2-1, the numbers would line up perfectly: same points, same goal difference, same goals scored.

At that point, the Premier League's tiebreakers would still fail to separate them.

The head-to-head record is perfectly balanced in terms of points gained: Liverpool won 4-2 at Anfield, Bournemouth won 3-2 at the Vitality Stadium.

Away goals in those head-to-head matches? Two each.

Still nothing.

Which would leave the Premier League with no remaining tiebreaker -- and the only solution would be a one-off playoff at a neutral venue to decide who finishes fifth. The match could even go to extra time and penalties if required.

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But could Bournemouth still qualify for the UCL another way?

Yes -- even if they finish sixth.

As Aston Villa won the Europa League to automatically qualify for next season's Champions League, they would earn the Premier League an additional UCL berth if they finish in fifth place.

They are currently fourth, three points ahead of Liverpool -- but face a trip to Manchester City on the final day.

A defeat at the Etihad, coupled with a Liverpool win against Brentford, would see them finish fifth and create a Champions League place for the team that finishes sixth.

That will be Bournemouth if they claim a point at Forest. A defeat, would open the door for Brighton, who host Manchester United on the final day.

Got all that? Right. We're going for a lie down.