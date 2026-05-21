FA launch investigation into Southampton over Spygate case

Mark Ogden says that Southampton losing their appeal against expulsion from the Championship playoff final means that "other clubs could get involved." (1:19)

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The FA has launched an investigation into Southampton and the spygate case which could lead to complicit individuals being charged.

The FA waited until the EFL's case against Southampton was resolved, and the result of their failed appeal, before confirming it would investigate the matter and open its own disciplinary process.

Southampton confessed to three counts of spying on opponents before matches in the Championship this season and were kicked out of the playoffs. The club were also handed a four-point deduction ahead of next term.

The EFL is yet to release the full written judgement of the case and the appeal, but the FA will evaluate all documentation before deciding its own disciplinary matters. That could see individuals suspended.

Meanwhile, sources have confirmed to ESPN that several Southampton players have contacted the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) to assess any options they have over potential loss of earnings.