Hope for Bournemouth, Brighton? How sixth place in Premier League could get Champions League spot

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Aston Villa secured the Europa League with a resounding 3-0 win over Freiburg to win their first European trophy since 1982 and with that, they may have unlocked another Champions League place for a Premier League side.

Villa were 2-0 up by halftime with a Youri Tielemans goal and a wonderful strike from Emiliano Buendía, and they extended their lead further when Morgan Rogers scored in the second half.

By winning the Europa League, that secured Villa a spot in the Champions League for next season, something they had already done by virtue of their league position.

So that does create a scenario where there could be, for the second successive season, six English teams in the Champions League next season.

But how could this happen?

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How can there be six teams in the Champions League next season?

Well, there is only one way it can happen and that is if Aston Villa, currently fourth in the Premier League table, end up finishing fifth.

The Premier League were granted an extra Champions League spot due to their UEFA coefficient, as Arsenal, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace all reached their respective finals.

Aston Villa won the Europa League to potentially create a scenario of having six teams in the Champions League next season. Mustafa Alkac/picture alliance via Getty Images

So, if Villa finish fifth, they would be taking an 'extra' Champions League spot, which they also take by winning the Europa League.

Effectively, two extra Champions League spots cannot be taken by one team, and so, if Villa finish fifth then the extra Premier League spot to the Champions League would drop down to sixth place -- currently Bournemouth.

What do Bournemouth, Brighton need to qualify for the Champions League next season?

Well, Bournemouth have already secured Europa League football at the very least next season as they are sixth in the Premier League and have a four-point cushion over eighth-place Chelsea.

They are also three points ahead of Brighton in seventh, so to secure sixth, they need just a draw on the final day against Nottingham Forest.

But, as earlier said, sixth means the same as seventh if Aston Villa don't finish fifth.

Bournemouth have already secured Europa League football for next season and they could yet play in the Champions League. Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

For that to happen, they will need to lose against Manchester City on the final day of the Premier League season, with Liverpool beating Brentford.

For Brighton to finish sixth and take the Champions League spot, they will need to beat Manchester United and hope that Bournemouth lose, with Villa losing and Liverpool winning.

Of course, Bournemouth themselves can actually finish fifth too, if they comfortably beat Liverpool and Arne Slot's men lose badly to Brentford.

If sixth becomes a Champions League spot, will there be nine teams in Europe next season?

The short answer to this is no, at least not by virtue of league position.

The Premier League would gain a Champions League spot, which would go to the team in sixth, but it would lose a spot in the Europa League as a result, with only seventh qualifying for that competition.

Crystal Palace could play in Europe again if they win the Conference League final. Silvina Brodersohn - CameraSport via Getty Images

Eighth will qualify for the Conference League, after Manchester City defeated Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

There of course may be nine teams in Europe next season, with the top eight qualifying by league position and Crystal Palace winning the Conference League, which would then secure them Europa League football for next season.