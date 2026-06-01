Transfer window preview: What do Europe's big clubs need?

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The transfer window opens on June 15 for the Premier League, June 29 for the Italian Serie A, and on July 1 for the German Bundesliga, French Ligue 1, Spanish LaLiga. But clubs have been busy planning their business for months. There were plenty of big moves last summer, so can we expect a repeat?

ESPN's reporters have everything you need to know about the top teams' hopes as they delve into deals that might be in the cards. Who will come in? Who will depart?

PREMIER LEAGUE

ARSENAL

Budget: Arsenal's ability to invest is bolstered by increased prize money from winning the Premier League and reaching the Champions League final. But sources have told ESPN the club are adapting their strategy to trade more players to aid ongoing compliance with financial regulations.

What does the team need? Viktor Gyökeres has done a reasonable job for Arsenal but the suspicion remains that another center forward would help take Arsenal's attacking output to another level. Similarly, another creative midfielder or winger would strengthen Mikel Arteta's options. A right back could be targeted if certain players leave and perhaps a central midfielder.

Who are the major targets? ESPN reported in January that the club were weighing up a move for Atlético Madrid's Julián Álvarez. However, the Gunners are expected to face strong competition from Barcelona. They have been linked with Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers and Bournemouth's Junior Kroupi. Arsenal have also been tracking Sandro Tonali at Newcastle and Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka as possible midfield options. Piero Hincapié could join permanently as his loan from Bayer Leverkusen has an optional permanent clause in it.

Who could be leaving? As described above, Arsenal's planning includes more outgoings and they would consider offers from clubs to sign Ben White, Gabriel Jesus and possibly Gabriel Martinelli. Speculation has persisted over Martin Ødegaard's midfield role but last month the captain dismissed rumors suggesting he could depart. Myles Lewis-Skelly looked to be on his way out of the club but the teenager has been a revelation in midfield and his future is now unclear.

Any new contracts? Co-chair Josh Kroenke described keeping Arteta as an "utmost priority" and the Spaniard is expected to sign a new deal on improved terms. The 44-year-old has 12 months left on his current agreement. Conversations are expected with midfielder Declan Rice over a fresh contract. Arsenal gave forward Leandro Trossard a wage increase last summer but with no extension, so he now has one year remaining. -- James Olley

play 2:09 How do Man City move forward after Pep Guardiola?

MANCHESTER CITY

Budget: It could be as much as £300 million depending on valuations of targets.

What does the team need? City got a head start on their transfer business by signing winger Antoine Semenyo and center back Marc Guéhi for a combined £80 million in January. They still need a midfielder to replace Bernardo Silva and there's also interest in right backs and right wingers. Links with Newcastle defender Tino Livramento have been knocked down by the club, but they could look at other options to provide competition for Matheus Nunes.

Who are the major targets? Elliot Anderson at Nottingham Forest is a key midfield target. There's already been contact between City bosses and Anderson's representatives, but Forest's valuation is proving problematic; Forest want a fee of around £120 million, while City see the 23-year-old's transfer in the £80 million-£90 million range. City have also been linked with Chelsea's Enzo Fernández, although speculation about the Argentina international has been played down by the club. Though Fernandez, who has also been linked with Real Madrid, knows incoming City boss Enzo Maresca well after their time together at Stamford Bridge.

Who could be leaving? Nico González hasn't had many opportunities and is open to moving on. After scoring the winner in the FA Cup semifinal against Southampton, he wasn't even included in the squad for the final against Chelsea. Defender Rico Lewis had the chance to leave last summer and could look to move on after a frustrating season on the sidelines. Tottenham are expected to re-ignite their interest in winger Savinho. Backup goalkeeper James Trafford doesn't want another campaign sat on the bench behind Gianluigi Donnarumma, while defender Nathan Aké has interest from Italy, particularly Juventus and AC Milan.

Any new contracts? Phil Foden's new deal is expected to be announced before the season begins. City are also keen to reach an agreement with key midfielder Rodri, who will enter the last year of his contract this summer and has seen interest from Real Madrid. -- Rob Dawson

play 1:25 Laurens: Éderson joining Manchester United would be a very good first signing for Carrick

MANCHESTER UNITED

Budget: Around £200 million, plus whatever they can raise through exits.

What does the team need? Central midfield is the priority. It's an area of the squad which needed attention anyway, but particularly now after Casemiro's departure. United will sign at least one midfielder, but it could be as many as three if the budget allows. New permanent head coach Michael Carrick and the recruitment team are facing an issue in that, while the first XI needs strengthening, they also need more squad players to cope with the added demands of Champions League football next season. Enquiries have been made about left wingers, central defenders and left backs. Luke Shaw is Carrick's first-choice left back, but there are doubts about whether the 30-year-old will be able to handle three games a week next season. The same goes for 33-year-old Harry Maguire at center back.

Who are the major targets? United are making progress on a £35 million deal with Atalanta for Brazil midfielder Éderson. There's also interest in Mateus Fernandes at West Ham as he's likely to leave following the Hammers' relegation to the Championship. United remain in the hunt for Anderson at Nottingham Forest, although rivals City are ahead in the race to sign the England international, and the requested £120 million fee is also an issue. Sandro Tonali at Newcastle and Carlos Baleba at Brighton are two other options, though Newcastle might not be under as much pressure to negotiate for Tonali now that Anthony Gordon is on his way to Barcelona.

Who could be leaving? Casemiro, winger Jadon Sancho and left Tyrell Malacia are all leaving on free transfers which will significantly reduce the wage bill. United also want rid of Rashford, although his permanent move to Barcelona appears to be in doubt after Gordon's transfer. Barca have until June 15 to decide whether to trigger their €30 million permanent option. Backup goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is expected to return to Turkey and United are open to offers for midfielder Manuel Ugarte and forward Joshua Zirkzee. Goalkeeper Andre Onana, who spent last season on loan at Trabzonspor, has been told he is not part of Carrick's plans for next season.

Any new contracts? United want Bruno Fernandes to stay and that might result in a new contract, despite the Premier League Player of Season having a year left on his deal plus an option to take it until 2028. Also, 40-year-old backup goalkeeper Tom Heaton is in line for another one-year extension. -- Dawson

ASTON VILLA

Budget: Around £100 million, plus whatever they can raise through exits.

What does the team need? Depth. Villa's success in winning the UEFA Europa League highlighted the strength of Unai Emery's first-choice XI, but there is a lack of reliable quality beyond the starters, as highlighted by on-loan midfielder Harvey Elliott earning a place on the subs bench for the final against Freiburg despite Emery choosing not to use the Liverpool player since the early weeks of his season-long loan. Cover for both full backs and a reliable backup for striker Ollie Watkins are the key areas in need of reinforcement.

Who are the major targets? Newcastle forward Harvey Barnes is a prime target due to his ability to play across the front three and sources have told ESPN that a fee in the region of £40 million could see him move. Former Leicester player Barnes has family in the Midlands, so Villa are hoping to play on their geography to seal a deal. City goalkeeper Trafford is high on Villa's list and Sporting CP winger Geny Catamo is another target for Villa's forward positions, while Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is being pursued as a potential solution to the club's defensive needs.

Who could be leaving? Rogers is Villa's star player and the England international only signed a new six-year contract last November, but with Villa likely to need to offload a big player to help comply with financial regulations in the Premier League and also UEFA, the 23-year-old could leave Villa Park. Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City are all interested in the former Middlesbrough forward and a £100 million-plus offer could trigger a deal. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez and defender Tyrone Mings could also leave to help reduce the wage bill.

Any new contracts? Villa have just completed a lengthy process of renewals and extensions by rewarding Rogers, Martinez, John McGinn, Matty Cash and Lucas Digne with long-term deals. -- Mark Ogden

play 1:07 Robson: Big contracts created problems for Slot at Liverpool

LIVERPOOL

Budget: Much was made of Liverpool's £450 million spending spree last summer but the club also recouped more than £200 million from outgoing transfers. Champions League qualification has always been integral to the club's ability to compete in the transfer market and their participation in the competition next season means they will have a healthy budget this summer, but the sacking of Arne Slot still leaves open the question over who will get to spend it.

What does the team need? Where do you start? Liverpool added plenty of star names to their squad last summer but form and fitness have so far prevented the likes of Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak from shining at Anfield. The departure of Mohamed Salah means the Reds need to add at least one winger, while Hugo Ekitike's Achilles injury further intensifies the need for more attacking reinforcements. Liverpool would also benefit from the addition of an experienced center back following the departure of Ibrahima Konaté on a free transfer.

Who are the major targets? Sources have told ESPN that signing an elite winger is high on the club's list of priorities this summer. RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande is admired, although he is likely to be courted by a host of top clubs. Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola has also been monitored, while it could make sense to move for a more experienced attacker, like West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen, to complement any less established arrivals. Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton is a player of interest, as is Inter Milan right back Denzel Dumfries, whose contract contains a €25 million release clause active in July.

Who could be leaving? The departures of Salah and Andy Robertson have already been confirmed by the club but more big names could soon follow them out of the exit door. Goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who is under contract until 2027, has been the subject of interest from Juventus while Inter Milan could reignite their January interest in midfielder Curtis Jones. Forward Federico Chiesa is likely return to Italy, with the future of defender Joe Gomez also up in the air.

Any new contracts? Konaté failed to agree new terms and will leave. Talks are ongoing with midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai but there has been less movement with Alexis Mac Allister. Both players are under contract until 2028. -- Beth Lindop

play 0:43 Marcotti: Chelsea missing out on Europe is a blessing for Alonso

CHELSEA

Budget: Chelsea will have to be creative to spend at their previous levels, especially after missing out on European football altogether. Sources suggest the Blues are ready to modify their approach and sign more Premier League-ready talent and new manager Xabi Alonso will want to make his mark on the team.

What does the team need? Despite major investment, Chelsea's squad is still obviously short in multiple areas. Most pressingly, they need a center forward and at least one new center back. The Blues are no strangers to signing wingers but they would benefit from an upgrade out wide as well. It remains to seen what Alonso's preferred system will be as that would obviously also influence the club's focus on spending.

Who are the major targets? Five players have already agreed deals to join this summer, although only two can reasonably expect to join up with the first-team: goalkeeper Mike Penders after a season-long loan at Strasbourg and winger Geovany Quenda after his arrival from Sporting CP. Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in Aston Villa forward Rogers, Crystal Palace midfielder Wharton and Nottingham Forest defender Murillo among a host of others.

Who could be leaving? Chelsea will demand a fee in the region of £120 million if midfielder Enzo pushes to leave the club. Sources suggest goalkeeper Filip Jörgensen is keen on a move for more regular game time. There continues to be speculation over Cole Palmer's future and a possible move to Manchester United but the Blues are likely to resist any interest in the 24-year-old midfielder.

Any new contracts? Many of Chelsea's players are on long-term deals and a lot of the new contracts are triggered by performance-based targets, but their disappointing season makes that unlikely. -- Olley

play 2:46 Olley: Tottenham have to go 'all-in' to back De Zerbi in transfer window

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Budget: Spurs have reasonable headroom in compliance with financial regulations but missing out on Champions League amid their relegation battle makes things tougher. However, in an open letter to supporters earlier this week, non-executive chairman Peter Charrington vowed the club "will invest across multiple transfer windows" and this summer represents "an important first step in that work" so they are likely to be aggressive.

What does the team need? Nothing short of a massive squad overhaul after two consecutive 17th-place finishes. The starting point will be adding more experience and leadership but almost all positions will be examined, chiefly on the wings, at center forward, in central midfield, and in defense.

Who are the major targets? Spurs are close to securing left Robertson on a free transfer after he left Liverpool. They are also in discussions with Bournemouth over a deal for defender Marcos Senesi, who is also out of contract, while there is interest in Manchester City winger Savinho. All three were players Spurs had identified prior to Roberto De Zerbi's arrival and the former Brighton boss will have his own preferred list, which may include raiding his old club for £100 million-rated midfielder Baleba and defender Jan Paul van Hecke.

Who could be leaving? De Zerbi has suggested around 12 players from the squad are "good enough to stay" which means a mass clearout. Cristian Romero's relationship with Tottenham has deteriorated to the extent a summer departure feels likely for the captain, while Atletico Madrid previously showed an interest. Brazil forward Richarlison may also be deemed surplus to requirements, and Randal Kolo Muani will return to PSG after his loan spell. Joe Rodon, Sergio Reguilón, Ryan Sessegnon, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Bryan Gil will all be given the chance to find new clubs.

Any new contracts? After a dreadful season, this is unlikely. Promising talents Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray are already signed to long-term deals. -- Olley

play 1:21 Marcotti: Barcelona signing Anthony Gordon is weird

EUROPE

BARCELONA

Budget: Over €100 million, plus whatever they can raise from player exits.

What does the team need? A new striker after Robert Lewandowski opted to leave on a free transfer, more depth in attack, a central defender and possibly some full back additions, depending on who does or doesn't leave.

Who are the major targets? Barça have already completed a €70 million move for Newcastle United winger Gordon. They will now turn their attention to Atlético Madrid striker Alvarez as Lewandowski's replacement as they revamp their front line this summer, while Chelsea's João Pedro is another option. They are also considering Man City midfielder Silva, who is available on a free. That leaves little money to strengthen in defense. Al Hilal full back João Cancelo could return on a permanent deal following a successful loan spell, but Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni has seemingly been ruled out. The club, while not currently prioritizing a center back, could move for someone like Bayer Leverkusen's Hincapié.

Who could be leaving? Lewandowski leaves on a free after four hugely successful years. Marcus Rashford returns to Manchester United after a decent loan -- a return is not ruled out but unlikely as they didn't take up his €30 million permanent option. Midfielder Marc Casadó and winger Roony Bardghji are among the fringe players likely to depart. Then there is a list of players Barça will listen to offers for, but who may prefer to stay, including goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, left back Alejandro Balde, defenders Jules Koundé and Ronald Araújo, and forward Ferran Torres. Beyond those five, Barça may also be open -- or even forced -- to let more important players leave if they receive significant offers.

Any new contracts? If he stays, maybe one for Torres, whose deal is up in 2027. Defender Andreas Christensen, whose deal expires in June, is expected to extend, while Gerard Martín is also in line for a new deal to reflect his role as one of the team's main center backs. -- Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens

play 2:30 'One of them has to go!' - Nicol on Mbappé & Vinícius Jr. at Real Madrid

REAL MADRID

Budget: Madrid posted record income of €1.2 billion in their last annual accounts, although they've also got a total debt -- including the Bernabéu renovation -- of around €2.2 billion. After two years without a major trophy, and a new coach (José Mourinho) incoming, they're ready to invest substantially in the squad this summer.

What does the team need? ESPN has reported that the club recognise the need to strengthen in defense and midfield. Dani Carvajal leaving means another right back is needed to compete with Trent Alexander-Arnold, while David Alaba's departure, as well as doubts over the remaining center backs, means central defense is a priority. At left-back, Álvaro Carreras has underwhelmed and Ferland Mendy is out with another long-term injury, so a signing can't be ruled out there either. ESPN has also reported that the club are assessing their options in central midfield.

Who are the major targets? Madrid's presidential elections mean Mourinho's appointment as coach has been put on hold until that process is concluded on June 7, and consequently, transfer planning is on standby too. No names have emerged yet as concrete targets across those defensive positions. In midfield, there's been a lot of talk about Manchester City's Rodri -- including from presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme in an interview with ESPN -- but his signing wouldn't fit Madrid's usual profile of only spending big on up-and-coming stars. Nico Paz could return from Como, given the reported €9 million re-signing option Madrid retained on the playmaker when he left in 2024.

Who could be leaving? As well as Carvajal and Alaba, Dani Ceballos could also be on his way, although he has a year left on his contract. Youth products Gonzalo García and Raúl Asencio may depart, while Franco Mastantuono could leave on loan after he failed to make an impact in his debut campaign in Spanish football. And the contract saga around Vinícius Júnior needs to be resolved one way or another, with his deal up in 2027. ESPN has been told the player's camp don't expect any progress until after the World Cup.

Any new contracts? Veteran defender Antonio Rüdiger is expected to stay and sign a new one-year contract. Otherwise, Madrid will be hoping Vinícius belatedly agrees a new deal, otherwise, they'll have a big decision to make ahead of next season.-- Alex Kirkland and Rodra

play 1:00 Marcotti: Atletico Madrid are in control of the Julián Alvarez transfer speculation

ATLÉTICO MADRID

Budget: The club's run to the Champions League semifinals was helpful as a boost in income. New owners Apollo Sports Capital aren't expected to radically change the club's transfer policy, which saw Atlético invest around €200 million last summer, with a net spend of around half that, when taking departures into account.

What does the team need? Atlético's impressive European run -- and Copa del Rey final appearance -- shouldn't mask a disappointing league campaign which saw them finish fourth in LaLiga, 25 points off champions Barcelona. To improve on that, the club are prioritizing strengthening in midfield, with two profiles -- one more attack-minded, and one more defensive -- earmarked. Elsewhere, their needs will be dictated by whether Alvarez leaves for Barcelona or not, and therefore whether Atlético need to sign an elite center forward.

Who are the major targets? ESPN has reported that Atlético have been in talks with defensive midfielder João Gomes of Wolves, after being priced out of a deal for Atalanta's Éderson is set to move to Man United for €50 million. There have also been links to Manchester City's Silva, who is available on a free, although there are suggestions he would prefer a switch to Barcelona, while City's Tijjani Reijnders has been another name mentioned in recent days.

Who could be leaving? The big question mark is over Alvarez. ESPN has reported that he is keen on joining Barcelona, although the finances involved in a deal could prove a major stumbling block. Alvarez has a contract until 2030 and a €500 million release clause. A decision must also be made on Nico González, who joined on loan from Juventus last summer; Atlético would like to renegotiate the fee to make his stay permanent. And goalkeeper Jan Oblak was enigmatic when asked about his future recently, saying "it's a long summer."

Any new contracts? Marcos Llorente excelled at right back this season, and is expected to star for Spain at the World Cup. His contract is up in 2027, so a renewal should be a priority. Otherwise, there are no urgent cases, with Atlético's best players all on long-term deals. -- Kirkland and Rodra

play 1:16 Does a move to Bayern Munich make sense for John Stones?

BAYERN MUNICH

Budget: Bayern always find the money if they really need a player, but they do so astutely having had their fingers burnt in the past couple of seasons.

What does the team need? "Bayern are a buying club not a selling club," Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness said, soon after they completed the domestic double at the end of May. There's flux behind the scenes, with sporting director Max Eberl's job far from safe following Hoeness' explosive interview with Der Spiegel where he said the chances of Eberl's extension was at "60-40."

But having failed to land Germany internationals Florian Wirtz (Liverpool) and Nick Woltemade (Newcastle) last summer, Bayern will prioritize ruthlessness this time around. Expect them to target a left back, a back-up striker for Harry Kane, a left winger and possibly an extra center back depending on departures.

Who are the major targets? The club were linked with Newcastle United winger Gordon, but he is heading to Barcelona with Bayern unwilling to meet the €70 million asking price. Bayern are normally the go-to club for the best talent in the Bundesliga, so RB Leipzig winger Diomande and FC Cologne's Said El Mala have also been mentioned. Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol is reportedly on their radar, as is his soon-to-be departing defensive teammate John Stones, who is leaving on a free. If Bayern pursue left-back cover, Frankfurt's Nathaniel Brown has been mentioned, while the club are also looking at Hertha Berlin's teenage midfielder Kennet Eichhorn.

Who could be leaving? Not Kane, despite links to Barcelona. Nicolas Jackson will head back to Chelsea when his loan ends, as Bayern are reluctant to take up the €65 million permanent option on him; while defender Raphaël Guerreiro and midfielder Leon Goretzka are both leaving when their contracts end. Bayern also have a stack of players coming back from loan who they will try and move on: midfielder João Palhinha (linked with Sporting CP and Benfica), goalkeeper Alexander Nübel, right back Sacha Boey, winger Bryan Zaragoza, midfielder Arijon Ibrahimovic (with interest from Premier League clubs), goalkeeper Daniel Peretz and midfielder Lovro Zvonarek. South Korea center back Kim Min-Jae has also been linked with a move .

Any new contracts? Bayern had a stack of contracts up in June 2026, with Serge Gnabry, Dayot Upamecano, Manuel Neuer (who is now 40 years old), Goretzka and Guerreiro all out of contract. The first three have all been extended, the final two are leaving; so, as we look to the summer of 2027, the most pressing names are Kane and Konrad Laimer. Negotiations with Laimer are ongoing, while Bayern want to sit down with Kane after the World Cup. -- Tom Hamilton

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Budget: A lot will depend on who leaves, but you expect Dortmund to have around €100 million this summer if one or two big names depart.

What does the team need? It's a new-look recruitment team this summer with ex-Elversberg transfer guru Ole Book appointed to the sporting director role following Sebastian Kehl's departure back in mid-March. Borusia Dortmund usually prioritize players with potential, but also look to make cut-price deals for undervalued talent in their mid-20s.

If forwards like Karim Adeyemi and Serhou Guirassy leave, Dortmund will need reinforcements up front, but also expect the club to have a decent look at any talent searching for a new lease of life. It feels like a transitional moment: their experienced stalwarts are getting towards the end of their time at Dortmund and a new guard needs to be ushered in.

Who are the major targets? First through the door could be Strasbourg winger Diego Moreira, 21, which could end up costing Dortmund a fee of €35 million or so. That would mitigate the departure of Adeyemi. Meanwhile Lille's Matias Fernandez-Pardo or Hoffenheim's Fisnik Asllani are in the frame to replace Guirassy.

Elsewhere, they have been linked with plenty of promising talent such as: Hertha's Eichhorn, Colombia winger Samuel Martinez (who is also admired by Liverpool), and Anderlecht midfielder Nathan De Cat. Union Berlin defender Danilho Doekhi is also on the list as a potential replacement for Niklas Süle, who is retiring at age 30 amid persistent knee trouble, while Arsenal's teenage forward Ethan Nwaneri has also been linked with a loan move.

Who could be leaving? Julian Brandt and Salih Özcan will leave in June with their contracts up; Brandt could head to Turkey, while Ozcan has been linked with Werder Bremen and Cologne. Adeyemi has had a wretched year so could be wanting a fresh start elsewhere and would still command a decent fee, while Guirassy also looks to have one foot out of the door. Full back Julian Ryerson is also much admired, and could move if the club receive a decent offer. And then there are the constant mentions of their former star winger Jadon Sancho, who will be a free agent when he leaves Manchester United at the end of June.

Any new contracts? Defender Ramy Bensebaini, midfielders Emre Can and Marcel Sabitzer, and goalkeepers Alexander Meyer and Patrick Drewes, all have contracts which are up next summer. At least a couple of those would likely move on, and could leave before in this window if a decent fee is offered. No. 1 goalkeeper Gregory Kobel and key defender Ryerson's deals are up in 2028 so expect them to be on Book's to-do list. -- Hamilton

play 0:49 Klinsmann: Luis Enrique deserves enormous credit for PSG success

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

Budget: After another very successful and profitable season, manager Luis Enrique and sporting director Luis Campos will have around €150 million to spend if they wish to which could be higher with money from any exits.

What does the team need? Any player leaving will be replaced but the club have also identified three positions to strengthen the squad: a central midfielder for squad rotation, a right footed center back, and another forward capable of playing across all positions in the front three.

Who are the major targets? The main one is Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez; PSG wanted to sign him from Manchester City two years ago but he chose to move to Madrid. This time could be different, despite the fact that Barcelona are his favored move. Leipzig's Diomande and Bournemouth's Junior Kroupi could be options up front, while Ajax winger Mika Godts has also been offered. In midfield, Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi, 18, is the main candidate, though his transfer could cost between €60 million and €80 million. And in defense, Joel Ordóñez (22, Club Brugge and Ecuador) is among the main targets and can also play at right back where he would offer great cover for Achraf Hakimi. Former Liverpool defender Konaté, who is from Paris and is now a free agent, is also one to keep a close eye on.

Who could be leaving? Striker Gonçalo Ramos has only made 13 starts in Ligue 1 and none in the Champions League, so will look to leave, while goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, signed last summer for an initial €40 million from Lille, lost his place in the team and has not played since January. Finally, winger Barcola is fourth in the pecking order of forwards and is not satisfied by his status. His contract expires in June 2028, so he could extend or find a starting spot somewhere else.

Any new contracts? Negotiations over contract extensions will resume after the Champions League final. The case of Ousmane Dembélé (who is out of contract in June 2028) is the most important but the 29-year-old forward wants to stay so it should be sorted quickly. It could be different for Barcola, though, as mentioned above. -- Julien Laurens

INTER MILAN

Budget: €50 million. Inter made a profit for the first time in 15 years in 2024-25 and should be close to breaking even in 2025-26, so they feel they can invest a little bit.

What does the team need? Someone to challenge goalkeeper Josep Martínez, the heir apparent to Yann Sommer, who is out of contract and set to depart. Some more dynamism in midfield and more options in central defense are also required, since some older players are moving on.

Who are the major targets? They love Como's Nico Paz, but his manager Cesc Fabregas appeared to shut that talk down emphatically last month. Plus, Real Madrid have an option to re-sign him and if they don't exercise it, the fee would be very steep. Liverpool's Curtis Jones and Roma's Manu Koné have been on Inter's radar for some time and would fit the bill in terms of being more dynamic and younger options in midfield. They like Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario a lot as an alternative to Martinez. And if they lose right back Denzel Dumfries they're ready to spend big on Cagliari's Marco Palestra.

Who could be leaving? Sommer, Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Stefan de Vrij and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are all free agents. In the past, Inter have been open to giving one-year extensions to older players who take pay cuts and are happy to be squad members, but it's hard to see any of the above (except maybe Mkhitaryan) sticking around. Hakan Calhanoglu has a year left on his deal and plenty of interest from Turkish clubs. There's been talk of a new contract, but given he is 33, Inter may want to cash in. Dumfries and Alessandro Bastoni are perpetually linked with juggernauts like Bayern and Barcelona; if the offer is high enough, Inter are ready to do business. Davide Frattesi, like every summer, has also been linked with a move away.

Any new contracts? Calhanoglu, possibly Mkhitaryan, as mentioned above. Otherwise it's on a case-by-case basis and, for now, Inter feel they're pretty well covered. Though there are a number of key players whose deals are up in 2028. -- Gab Marcotti

NAPOLI

Budget: €20 million. The wage bill has increased significantly over the past two seasons, but Napoli have been pretty good at balancing the books in the past so expect a modest amount to be spent.

What does the team need? It depends a lot on the new coach to replace Antonio Conte. It has been widely reported that Max Allegri is about to be appointed after being sacked by Milan, but as of right now that hasn't happened and before Allegri became available Napoli were being linked to coaches with entirely different profiles. If it is Allegri, you imagine the club will keep the veteran squad together and add to it in terms of immediate-impact players; if they choose somebody else, it's more likely they will try to get younger and fresher.

Who are the major targets? They've been linked with Wolves midfielder João Gomes and it's likely that even if they can't secure him they will go for a midfielder of a similar profile as ddding dynamism in that area of the pitch is the priority. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise's Anan Khalaili is a player they've been tracking and they'd be willing to invest in him if they can free up cash and space elsewhere. They will definitely need another central defender and they've been working to secure Mario Gila from Lazio, while also considering Wilfried Singo from Galatasaray.

Who could be leaving? Defender Juan Jesus is out of contract and definitely gone; left back Leo Spinazzola is also out of contract, but whether he is offered a new deal will depend on the new coach. You can expect midfielder Eljif Elmas, who was on loan, to go back to Leipzig, unless they can get him on the cheap. And it's hard to see how striker Romelu Lukaku can stay.

Any new contracts? Napoli have an older side and they've been pretty comfortable letting deals run down. Spinazzola is an obvious one and otherwise they'll have a decision to make on midfielders Stanislav Lobotka and Kevin De Bruyne, both of whom are out of contract in June 2027. -- Marcotti

play 1:24 Moreno: Pochettino should focus on the World Cup and not AC Milan

AC MILAN

Budget: €80 million. It's a guess, really. The club have been profitable the last few years, but given how owner Gerry Cardinale sacked the club's senior figures -- including manager Allegri, sporting director Igli Tare and technical director Geoffrey Moncada -- after failure to reach the Champions League, you assume he's ready to invest a little and build from the ground up.

What does the team need? Everything. Not just in terms of talent (though there's that too) but especially in terms of decision making and leadership. There are so many questions to be answered in every area of the pitch.

Who are the major targets? We simply won't know until they hire a coach and a sporting director. In simple terms, the philosophical choice that Cardinale needs to make is whether to rebuild through youth or continue down the same path, having spent heavily to sign veterans to win straight away under Allegri last season. It's not an overstatement: everything is in play right now.

Who could be leaving? 40-year-old midfielder Luka Modric is out of contract and will decide his future after the World Cup; if he wants to stay, you can't see them saying no. USMNT forward Christian Pulisic is out of contract in 2027 and there's a big decision to be made; he wasn't great from January onwards (nobody at Milan was) but at this stage you either extend him and make him a centerpiece of your rebuild or you move him on. It's a similar story with winger Rafael Leão, whose deal is up in 2028. Midfielder Adrien Rabiot only really joined Milan because of Allegri and, with him gone, may be looking for a new club. "Magic" Mike Maignan extended his contract last year after his move to Chelsea fell through, but the France goalkeeper does have a market and it's not clear he'll want to stay if the club opt for a long-term rebuild.

Any new contracts? In addition to Modric and Pulisic, defender Fikayo Tomori is in play for a new deal, but it's entirely dependent on the new boss. -- Marcotti

JUVENTUS

Budget: €60m. Missing out on Champions League football definitely hurts in this regard, but they know they will have to push the boat out to get back there.

What does the team need? Center forward is the obvious position. Jonathan David and Loïs Openda have struggled to score goals, or really have much of an impact at all last season. And, of course, Dusan Vlahovic is a free agent ... though he may yet stick around. Juve also seem convinced that they need a high-end goalkeeper -- Michele Di Gregorio wasn't great last year, Mattia Perin is a year away from free agency -- and some more quality in the deeper midfield areas. But a lot will also depend on who moves on.

Who are the major targets? : A lot will depend on how much interest there is for some of the players they're willing to part with, and what sort of fees they can get for them. But Spalletti really really likes Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga who might become available since he has had a rough ride this sesaon. Up front, they would like to keep Vlahovic, but he's a free agent -- though the club don't think he has much of a market and hope to persuade him to stay with a major pay cut. In goal, they've been linked with Liverpool's Alisson for months.

Who could be leaving? Vlahovic, if he doesn't take a pay cut; winger Filip Kostic too. Juve would love to move on Openda, who hasn't worked out and whose loan from Leipzig became an obligation late last season for around €40 million. Netherlands midfielder Teun Koopmeiners hasn't produced for three different Juve managers and they're ready to cut their losses on him too. The club will have offers for star forward Kenan Yildiz but insist he's untouchable

Any new contracts? Vlahovic maybe; possibly winger Jérémie Boga, who did well after coming over on loan from Nice. Otherwise Juve's talent is generally nicely secured for the next few seasons. -- Marcotti