Cristiano Ronaldo titles my sole aim in Saudi Arabia - Al Nassr's Jorge Jesus

Steve Nicol congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo on being selected in Portugal's World Cup squad, but criticises the side for thinking they will "win with a 41-year-old as a centre forward." (2:05)

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Helping Cristiano Ronaldo add more titles to his collection was the sole reason for accepting the Al Nassr job, according to Jorge Jesus -- who is one step away from meeting his aim.

Al Nassr are two points clear of Al Hilal at the top of the Saudi Pro League heading into their final game of the season against Damac.

"When I received the invitation from [Al Nassr CEO José] Semedo and Cris [Cristiano Ronaldo], I only accepted this challenge to help Cris win titles in Saudi Arabia," Jorge Jesus said ahead of Thursday's game.

"That was my purpose."

Jorge Jesus and Cristiano Ronaldo can wrap up the Saudi Pro League title on Thursday. Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Ronaldo, 41, has scored 100 league goals for Al Nassr since joining the club in December 2022 shortly after leaving Manchester United. He has lost four finals with Al Nassr, with his only success in Saudi Arabia coming in the Arab Club Champions Cup, an unofficial competition, in 2023.

"Every title is different and we really want it, for the nation of Al Nassr, and for Cris as well, it's fundamental," Jorge Jesus said. "Especially for what he has done not only for Saudi Arabian football but also for Nassr."

Al Nassr, who have not won the league title since 2019, hired Jorge Jesus last summer shortly after the Portuguese manager had left Saudi Pro League rivals Hilal.

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Having guided Al Hilal to the domestic treble in the 2023-24 campaign, Jesus said of this season: "Al Nassr has been the most challenging project. I realise it was the most difficult project of my sporting career. Why? Because I knew the other opponents and I helped the great rival [Al Hilal] for two years create a super team."

Al Nassr lost 1-0 against Gamba Osaka in the AFC Asian Champions League Two final on Saturday.

"From day one, our main objective has been to be champions of Saudi Arabia," Jorge Jesus said. "If we had to choose, it would always be to be champions of Saudi Arabia. That is our main goal, that's why we came here."