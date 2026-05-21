Change for Tottenham plan protest after Everton clash regardless of relegation

Open Extended Reactions

Fan group Change for Tottenham plan to protest after Sunday's final match of the season with Everton regardless of whether relegation is avoided.

Spurs remain embroiled in a battle to survive after they lost 2-1 at Chelsea on Tuesday to stay 17th and only two points above the Premier League's bottom three.

It has been a disastrous campaign for the world's ninth-richest football team with three head coaches and multiple unwanted records set, including losing six games in a row for the first time in the club's history and going on a 15-match winless run in the Premier League.

Ahead of the final-day clash at home to Everton, a statement from Change for Tottenham read: "This Sunday, for 90 minutes, we need to get behind the team. Nothing else matters.

"We need the points and the players need every one of us behind them for one last time this season.

"When the final whistle blows, regardless of the result, we need to stand up to the board for putting us in this perilous position."

Tottenham for Change are planning to protest at the end of the match against Everton regardless of the result in that match. Izzy Poles - AMA/Getty Images

An enormous injury list has taken its toll on Spurs, but Change for Tottenham have largely pointed the blame for this sorry season at chief executive Vinai Venkatesham, director of football Johan Lange and club owners ENIC, which are run by the Lewis family.

Venkatesham and Lange were central to the summer decision to appoint Thomas Frank alongside Daniel Levy, who left his role as chairman after 24 years in September.

At the time sources close to the Lewis family told the Press Association they wanted "more wins, more often" and felt a change at the top of the club was required after Levy had been the key decision-maker for nearly a quarter of a century.

However, Levy's departure contributed towards a leadership vacuum, despite Venkatesham since being able to hire performance director Dan Lewindon and Rafi Moersen as director of football operations.

- Unai Emery delivers again as John McGinn and Co. cruise to Europa League triumph

- FA launch investigation into Southampton over Spygate case

- Kane: England heading into 2026 World Cup with best-ever squad

After a bright start under Frank, he went on to record the worst win rate of any permanent Spurs manager before he was dismissed on Feb. 11, which was a week on from the end of a relatively quiet winter transfer window despite a hefty injury crisis.

Tottenham turned to Igor Tudor, who lost five of his seven matches as interim head coach before the decision to bring in Roberto De Zerbi has been inspired.

De Zerbi's transformative effect at Spurs of raising a low-on-confidence and injury-hit group may still not be enough to avoid a catastrophic first relegation in 49 years if West Ham win at home to Leeds on Sunday and Everton triumph.

Despite an upturn in form under Roberto de Zerbi, Tottenham could still face the drop on the final day of the season. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

"Thomas Frank should have been sacked months before he was and Igor Tudor should never have been appointed, which resulted in our worst losing run in the club's history," a Change for Tottenham statement continued.

"We were desperate in January for new signings, every fan could see it and the board did nothing.

"Levy has gone and nothing has changed as it was never one man. It is ENIC and the Lewis family who own us and say nothing. Promised success, delivering failure.

"So, on Sunday our banners will go up in the North, East and South stands at full time regardless of the result. Join us to chant against the board and make your voice heard. We can't allow this to happen ever again."