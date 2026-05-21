Marcus Rashford backed to stay at Barcelona by Frenkie de Jong

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Marcus Rashford has proved he belongs at Barcelona and should remain at the Camp Nou beyond this summer, according to teammate Frenkie de Jong.

Since arriving at Barça in July on a season loan from Manchester United, the England forward has 14 goals and 11 assists in 48 games across all competitions.

Asked if he believes Rashford, 28, should stay, with the Spanish champions having an option to make his move permanent for a fee of around €30 million ($35m), De Jong told Diario Sport: "Yes, I believe so. In the minutes he's played, he has given us a lot: goals, assists, depth.

"He is a fast player, who threatens rival defences. I would be delighted if he continued with us."

Marcus Rashford has expressed his desire to stay at Barcelona. Javier Borrego/Europa Press via Getty Image

It was Rashford who opened the scoring in the 2-0 Clásico win at the Camp Nou on May 10 as Barça won the LaLiga title.

Rashford, who has a contract with Man. United until June 2028, has expressed his desire to continue at the Camp Nou, recently stating "I am not a magician, but if I was, I would stay."

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At United, he fell out of favour under then coach Ruben Amorim and had spent the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan at Aston Villa.

"He arrived here with a lot of enthusiasm," De Jong said of Rashford.

"He was very happy to be here and from the first moment he arrived you could already see that he wanted to stay. He's tried to adapt as best he could and I've seen him do well."