Germany recall Manuel Neuer out of retirement for World Cup squad

Gab & Juls discuss Manuel Neuer's decision to come out of international retirement for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (2:18)

Does Neuer deserve to start at the World Cup after retirement U-turn? (2:18)

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Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has been coaxed out of retirement for the World Cup by Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann.

The 40-year-old Neuer retired after the 2024 European Championship but was included in Nagelsmann's 26-man squad for the upcoming tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

His inclusion is a blow to TSG Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann, who was assured he was the No. 1 until reports emerged in recent weeks that Nagelsmann was thinking about a Neuer recall. Up to last week, Baumann was saying Nagelsmann told him he'd be the starting goalkeeper at the World Cup.

The 35-year-old Baumann has shown over more than 500 Bundesliga appearances that he's a team player and committed to Germany's success.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen was seen as Neuer's natural successor but has been beset by injuries and made just two appearances for Girona after joining the club on loan in January.

Baumann has made 11 appearances for Germany, compared to 124 by Neuer, whose last game was in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals hosted by Germany, a 2-1 extra time loss to eventual champion Spain.

The clamor to include Neuer in the squad grew louder after he produced some outstanding performances for Bayern Munich, particularly against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals.

The only concern are recurring injuries. Neuer went off early during Bayern's last Bundesliga game of the season and the club said on Sunday he "must take a break for the time being because of muscular problems in his left calf."

It is unclear if Neuer will play in the German Cup final against Stuttgart on Saturday.

In a bid to generate more excitement, the German federation (DFB) began on Thursday morning announcing the World Cup squad one by one before Nagelsmann's scheduled announcement that afternoon.

Midfielder Joshua Kimmich was the first to have his place confirmed, followed by Deniz Undav, Nico Schlotterbeck, Kai Havertz and Bayern star Jamal Musiala.

Musiala made the squad after impressing for Bayern and proving his fitness after recovering from breaking his leg at the Club World Cup in July.

Eintracht Frankfurt left back Nathaniel Brown will get a chance to add to his three appearances.

Manuel Neuer signed a new one-year deal with Bayern Munich. Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images

Bayern forward Serge Gnabry was ruled out of the tournament with injury, while young Bayern teammate Lennart Karl won his race to be fit in time.

Four-time champion Germany face Ivory Coast, Ecuador and newcomer Curacao in Group E at the World Cup.

Preparations are due to start in the Bavarian resort of Herzogenaurach on May 27, two days later than initially planned.

The team will play warmups against Finland in Mainz on May 31, then the United States in Chicago on June 6.

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Germany:

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Alexander Nübel (Stuttgart)

Defenders: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Nathaniel Brown (Eintracht Frankfurt), David Raum (Leipzig), Waldemar Anton (Borussia Dortmund), Pascal Groß (Brighton), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid), Malick Thiaw (Newcastle), Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Jamie Leweling (Stuttgart), Aleksandar Pavlović (Bayern Munich), Nadiem Amiri (Mainz), Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund), Angelo Stiller (Stuttgart), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich),

Forwards: Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart), Maximilian Beier (Borussia Dortmund), Florian Wirtz (Liverpool), Nick Woltemade (Newcastle), Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sané (Galatasaray)