Unai Emery joins greats, Tammy Abraham completes set: stats from Aston Villa's remarkable Europa League triumph

Frank Leboeuf reflects on Unai Emery's impact following Aston Villa's Europa League victory, praising him for transforming the club's performances. (1:02)

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In case you were unaware, Aston Villa won their first European trophy in 44 years with a resounding 3-0 victory over Freiburg in Istanbul.

Goals from Youri Tielemans, Emiliano Buendía and Morgan Rogers ensured Unai Emery's side ended their trophy drought in style.

It was the club's first major trophy since their League Cup triumph in 1996 and showed the incredible work Emery has done at Villa Park since taking the reins there.

As always with major triumphs, there are several interesting stats and facts and we take you through everything that has happened as a result of Villa's Europa League glory.

- Unai Emery delivers again as John McGinn and Co. cruise to Europa League triumph

- Cash: Prince William 'having a beer with us' after Europa League final win

- 'Grateful' Unai Emery joins greats with 5th Europa League title

Tammy Abraham follows former Chelsea teammate to complete UEFA set

Tammy Abraham becomes the second player to complete the UEFA set of trophies. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Tammy Abraham may not have come on in the final, with Ollie Watkins playing the full 90 minutes, but the England striker did still do something only one player had ever done.

The 28-year-old completed the European set of trophies, having won the Champions League, Europa League, Conference League and Super Cup in his career.

Abraham won the Champions League and Super Cup in 2021 with Chelsea, before winning the Conference League with Roma under Jose Mourinho the following season.

Now, after playing in three of the knockout matches since his January move from Turkish side Besiktas, Abraham added a Europa League medal to his collection to complete the set.

He is only the second player to do so, after former Chelsea colleague Emerson Palmieri, who also won the Champions League and Super Cup under Thomas Tuchel, as well as the Europa League under Maurizio Sarri in 2019.

Emerson then won the Conference League with West Ham in 2023 to complete the set, with Abraham only the second player to do so three years later.

Emi Martinez is Mr Final

Emiliano Martinez has won all seven of the finals he has played in. Alexandra Fechete/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

The career of Emiliano Martínez is really quite something.

He could not get a look-in at Arsenal, went on loan to Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham, Wolves and Reading and then, in a massive sliding doors moment, he got a shot under Mikel Arteta due to Bernd Leno's injury.

Since then, he has not looked back, winning the FA Cup and Community Shield with the club he spent 10 years at.

That got him his move to Aston Villa and from there, his starting spot in the Argentina team.

With his country, he won the Copa America in 2021 and 2024, the World Cup in 2022 and also the Finalissima in the same year.

He now adds a European crown to his collection and in doing so, has won all seven finals he has played in -- quite a staggering turnaround for someone whose career just didn't look like taking off.

Unai Emery continues as the king of Europa League

Unai Emery won his fifth Europa League crown. Ismael Adnan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Unai Emery loves the Europa League.

That is nothing new, he had already won the trophy four times, including a threepeat with Sevilla between 2014 and 2016, before a historic first European crown for Villarreal in 2021.

Now, he adds a fifth Europa League medal to his collection, having won five finals from a possible six, only losing when Chelsea beat Arsenal in the 2019 final.

It sees Emery extend his lead at the top of the Europa League chart, moving two ahead of Italian Giovanni Trapattoni, who won three titles between 1977 and 1993 with Juventus and Inter Milan.

He also joins exclusive list of European greats

Carlo Ancelotti has won five Champions League titles. Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images

Not only does Emery extend his lead over Trapattoni in the Europa League, he also joins him in an exclusive list of European greats.

In sealing his fifth European crown, Emery joined Trapattoni, Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti as the only managers to win five European titles.

Trapattoni won the Champions League (or European Cup as it was then) and two Europa Leagues (UEFA Cup back then) with Juventus as well as a Cup Winners' Cup and UEFA Cup crown with Inter Milan.

Ancelotti has won five Champions League titles, two with AC Milan and three with Real Madrid, while Mourinho, the only manager to complete the managerial set, has two Champions League wins to his name, with Porto and Inter Milan, as well as Europa League crowns with Porto and Manchester United and a Conference League win with Roma.

Emery also levels Ancelotti in being the only manager to win the same European competition five times.

Low block? No bother for long range masters Villa

Emiliano Buendia scored a wondergoal to put Villa 2-0 ahead. Vasile Mihai-Antonio/Getty Images

In a time when so many teams deploy a low block, how useful is it to have players who can score from long range.

Well, Aston Villa are the best at this in the Premier League, with Buendia's sumptuous strike into the top left corner against Freiburg their 20th goal of the season in all competitions from outside the penalty area, according to OPTA.

That is more than any other team this season and has played a big part in both their Europa League success and their league form.