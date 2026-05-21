Danny Welbeck deserves place in England 2026 World Cup squad - Brighton's Fabian Hurzeler

England head coach Thomas Tuchel believes his side are ready for the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite recent poor results and injuries. (1:19)

Open Extended Reactions

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler believes Danny Welbeck deserves to go into Sunday's Premier League finale against his boyhood club boosted by a place in England's World Cup squad.

The seventh-placed Seagulls host Manchester United this weekend seeking to secure qualification for Europe.

England manager Thomas Tuchel is set to name his selection for this summer's tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico on Friday.

Veteran forward Welbeck, who began his career at Old Trafford, is pushing for inclusion after scoring 13 times in his most-prolific Premier League campaign and being named Albion's players' player of the season.

Danny Welbeck has scored 13 times in the Premier League this season for Brighton. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

"I think it's a sign of his professionalism, of how hard he works, of his daily work ethic, and I'm really happy for Danny for his season," Hurzeler told a news conference on Thursday.

"Let's wait until tomorrow, that hopefully he will be announced for the England squad. Then I think he gets the rewards he deserves because of his achievements this season, and therefore hopefully he can do it another time for us on Sunday."

- England squad for 2026 World Cup predicted: Harry Kane's stand-in?

- England World Cup outsiders: Max Dowman, Ivan Toney?

- Tuchel's World Cup squad: The big questions that need answering

Welbeck, 35, travelled with England to the 2014 and 2018 World Cups but won the last of his 42 international caps more than seven-and-a-half-years ago.

Hurzeler added: "He played the most minutes ever in the Premier League [in his career], and therefore it shows that, even when you get older, you still have a chance that you can improve, that you can achieve things."