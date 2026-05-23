Will the Women's Champions League final be Alexia Putellas' last game for Barcelona?

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Alexia Putellas is synonymous with Barcelona.

The midfielder has won more trophies (36) than Lionel Messi at the club and in April this year became just the second women in Barça's history to make 500 appearances.

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Her 232 goals make her the joint second-highest scorer in the club's history across the men's and women's team, and only Messi has scored more Clásico goals than her.

In Oslo on Saturday, the Barça captain led her side to their fourth Women's Champions League title after a 4-0 demolition of OL Lyonnes.

The final could also yet prove to be her final game for the club.

What is her contract situation?

Putellas's contract is up at the end of the season and she is yet to agree a new deal at the club. So, the 32-year-old can leave on a free transfer this summer.

Has she said anything about her future?

The Spain international has refused to comment on her future and maintained that she is focused on ending the season strongly with Barça.

"You will see soon," she told reporters after this year's UWCL final when asked whether she will still be a Barça player after the summer

However, her actions have fuelled speculation over a possible exit. Putellas was in tears as she was substituted in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich at Camp Nou, and was visibly emotional during the lap of honour at the end of the game. It was Barcelona's final game of the season at Camp Nou and her reaction was viewed as her biding adiue to the stadium.

Alexia Putellas was in tears at the end of their Champions League semifinal second leg. Getty

"How could I not [get emotional]?" Putellas told Disney+ after the game when asked about he reaction to being taken off.

"Camp Nou full once again, packed with fans, coming from the training ground on the bus, seeing the streets full of Barça shirts...

"To be honest, it's been a bit of tough week for me, but the important thing is we won the game and are in another final. And I got emotional.

"At the end, when I saw my number go up for the substitution, all those emotions came out that I have been holding in all week. And that's it. At the end of the day, it's not a bad thing to show your emotions, either."

What could be her possible destinations?

Sources have told ESPN that Women's Super League side London City Lionesses have sounded out a move for the former Ballon d'Or winner. If she does join the Michele Kang-owned side, she will find familiar faces in former Barça duo Jana Fernández and Lucía Corrales. Her current teammate Mapi León is also on the verge of a free transger to the club this summer.

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However, London City are one of just "seven or eight clubs across Europe, the United States and Mexico" following Putellas' situation, with sources adding the midfielder's preference is to stay at Barça.

In September 2025, Putellas turned down a big-money move to Paris Saint-Germain, who were willing to pay the €1 million ($1.2m) release clause in her contract.

If she does leave, how big of a blow will it be to Barça?

Alexia Putellas has been one of the top performers in the world this season. (Photo by Alex Caparros - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Beyond the intangible effect of losing a player and leader so embedded in the club's history, a possible Putellas exit would massively hurt Barça on the field.

The midfielder has again hit the levels that saw her win back-to-back Ballon d'Ors in 2021 and 2022. An ACL injury on the eve of Euro 2022 saw her miss nearly the entirety of the 2022-23 season and it took her a while to get back up to speed.

There were concerns over if she'd ever be the same player again but she has emphatically silenced the doubters over the past year. She had seven goal involvements at Euro 2024 -- the most for any player -- and carried her form into the club season.

Putellas scored nine goals and assisted six as Barça romped to the Liga F title. She has the highest number of assists in the UWCL this year (6) and has scored eight goals. Four of those eight came in the knockout stages.