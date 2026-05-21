Mikel Arteta didn't watch Arsenal's title-winning moment: 'I went home to BBQ'

Open Extended Reactions

Mikel Arteta has revealed he didn't watch the Bournemouth-Manchester City draw that clinched Arsenal's Premier League title -- because he was barbecuing outside at home.

Arsenal sealed a first league title in 22 years on Tuesday thanks to Bournemouth's 1-1 tie with Pep Guardiola's side, but while the first-team players and most members of staff watched the game and celebrated at the London Colney training ground, Arteta was nowhere to be seen until a party in London later that evening.

Speaking in his first news conference since that night on Thursday, Arteta outlined his evening, and the humorous reason why he wasn't with his players.

"It's one of the best feelings that I've ever had," Arteta said.

"I was supposed to be here at Colney, watching the game with the boys ... but I couldn't. Before the game, I had to leave, I couldn't bring the energy that I wanted and that was their moment as well, to watch it together, to be themselves and just see what the outcome would be.

"I went home, I went outside to the garden, I started to build some fire and start to do some BBQ, I didn't watch any of it. I was just hearing some noises in the background in the living room and then suddenly the magic happened.

"My eldest son opened the garden door, started to run towards me, started to cry, gave me a hug and said 'we are champions daddy.' Then my other two boys and my wife came over, and it was beautiful. You could feel the adrenaline from them as well.

Mikel Arteta was back taking training on Thursday after Arsenal's Premier League title win. Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images

"About a minute later, Martin [Ødegaard] was with the video, where are you, come over. I said guys, enjoy it for a while and see you in a few hours somewhere in London. It was beautiful."

Arsenal's players shared wild scenes of celebration on social media -- some involving sporting director Andrea Berta -- but Arteta said he had no regrets about missing out.

"It was their moment," he said. "They had to be themselves. If I'm there, I don't think it would have been the same. I'm glad they did it. I think they enjoyed it. We had our moment together a few hours later."

- Holiday for Arsenal fans? Fake news says Botswana

- Luis Enrique: Arsenal world's best without ball

- Arsenal players host 5 a.m. meet-up at Emirates

Arteta also confirmed that he had spoken to Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola since the result, admitting that he once feared that the Cherries had cost Arsenal the title in April when they beat the hosts 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

"I didn't message him, I rang him," he added. "I called him yesterday, firstly to congratulate him on the incredible job he has done with Bournemouth. I told him he almost took the Premier League away from us and then helped us to win it on the last week!

"I rang him to show my admiration towards him and wish him the best in the next chapter of his career, which I'm sure is going to be very successful."