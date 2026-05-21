PSG forward Dembele vows to be '100% fit' for Champions League final

PSG coach Luis Enrique says "it seemed impossible" to qualify for a successive Champions League Final when they were drawn against Bayern Munich in the semifinals. (1:38)

Enrique says PSG are 'lucky' to be in another UCL Final (1:38)

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Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé has promised to be fit for the Champions League final with Arsenal.

Ballon d'Or winner Dembélé was substituted after 27 minutes of Sunday's 2-1 loss at Paris FC to cast doubt about his involvement in the showpiece in Budapest on May 30.

However, Dembélé, who has endured an injury-hit campaign, vowed to be ready to feature at Puskas Arena against Premier League champions Arsenal.

"I'm doing very well. I had a slight scare against Paris FC but I'm fine and I'll be ready for the final," Dembélé told French broadcaster RMC Sport.

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"Will I be 100% for the final? Yes, yes, I think so, yes, I'll be ready. I have no doubt about it, I hope to be on the pitch on May 30.

"I've had so many minor scares or major injuries in my career, whether here at PSG or even before, especially with the big matches coming up, especially this final, I preferred to stop and above all not take any risks."

Dembélé has 19 goals in 39 appearances for PSG this season, including seven in their run to the Champions League final where they will aim to defend the trophy against Arsenal on Saturday week.