Thomas Frank: OIlie Watkins should be Harry Kane's back-up for England at World Cup

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Former Tottenham manager Thomas Frank has put Ollie Watkins forward to be Harry Kane's No. 2 for England at this summer's World Cup.

England are due to select their squad for the 2026 World Cup, which gets underway on June 11, in the morning of May 22.

England captain Kane is nailed to start in the U.S., Mexico and Canada but who else is selected by Thomas Tuchel is up for debate.

Watkins was not included in the most recent squad by Tuchel, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dominic Solanke selected ahead of him.

But the Aston Villa striker has scored nine goals and has three assists since the April international break in all competitions and won his first major trophy in the Europa League final.

Ollie Watkins has found form again since the April international break. Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

With his form returning, and the 30-year-old having the international pedigree from the 2024 Euros, Frank, who will be a pundit at the World Cup, tips him to be Kane's back-up.

He told Disney+ Nordics: "Of course, Harry Kane is clearly the number one in every aspect, but I would say Ollie, the development he's been through in the last years, also the amount of games he played for England and the big competition, he will be more than capable to do it [be Kane's No. 2]

"[He is a] different type to Harry Kane, but his work rate, his ability to arrive in the box, his deep runs, that'll be a strength for them."

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Another key area of contention is the No. 10 role and Watkins' Aston Villa teammate Morgan Rogers is one of several contenders to play in that area.

Rogers, who has a goal and an assist in each of his last two matches for Villa, is admired by Tuchel and has been in all of his squads since his appointment.

But while Frank is also a fan of Rogers, he is not of the opinion that he is a dead cert to be in the starting XI, with England's depth in that area seemingly growing by the week.

"There's definitely a job for Thomas in every aspect," Frank added.

Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins are both tipped by Thomas Frank to make the England squad for the 2026 World Cup. Arife Karakum/Anadolu via Getty Images

"England have a fantastic squad and fantastic players, so it would be difficult job for him to name the 26 players.

"But just the No. 10 position, like there's [Eberechi] Eze, there's [Morgan] Gibbs-White, there's Cole Palmer, there's Phil Foden, [Jude] Bellingham can play there, Morgan Rogers.

"It's crazy the amount of top players he has got in that position, so the answer will be no [Rogers is not guaranteed to start.]

"Morgan Rogers is definitely a fantastic player in every aspect. And of course he is in contention to start."

England are due to select their squad for the 2026 World Cup on May 22. They begin World Cup play vs. Croatia on June 17.