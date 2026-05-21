Conference League final: Premier League deny Crystal Palace plea to move Arsenal clash

Steve Nicol says that it is "sad" that Arsenal's last game of the season will be "ruined" by a reserve Crystal Palace lineup. (1:40)

Nicol: The final day of the Premier League will be ruined by reserve lineups (1:40)

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Oliver Glasner has revealed that Crystal Palace asked the Premier League for their final day fixture against Arsenal to be moved to Saturday.

Palace will face the newly crowned champions on Sunday in a game with nothing riding on it.

Arsenal were confirmed as Premier League winners on Tuesday and Palace have already secured their status in the league for next year.

However, Glasner's side will travel to Leipzig next Wednesday to take on Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League final, meaning they would have had an extra day to prepare if the game was on Saturday rather than the final day, when traditionally all 20 teams play at the same time.

Glanser said Palace sent a tentative request to the league asking if the game could be moved to allow his side an extra day of preparation for the final.

Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace will face Arsenal before the Conference League final. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

"I asked, we tried to move the game to Saturday because this would help us, this would help us for Wednesday giving us one more day," Glasner told reporters on Thursday.

"Because Vallecano play Saturday evening. [And here] the [Premier] League has already been decided.

"It was Wednesday morning so of course after Tuesday night's game, we were thinking about it before, but we didn't call the Premier League and say 'move the game' if you don't know if the title race will be decided on the last match day, but it didn't work. Short answer."

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When asked for his thoughts on former Palace player Eberechi Eze winning the league with Arsenal, Glasner joked that Eze made the right choice joining the club after a move to fellow north London side Tottenham Hotspur fell through in the summer.

"Yeah, first of all I want to congratulate Arsenal, Mikel Arteta, his players and staff for the huge achievement of winning the title after 22 years," Glasner said.

"So it's a fantastic job they have done and also special congratulations to Eberechi. I think he has taken the right decision to go to Arsenal and not to another club."

Ahead of their game against the newly crowned champions, Glanser said he may be hesitant to rotate in anticipation of that European final in midweek after past "negative experiences."

"Yeah I changed my opinion three times a day right now from full rotation to no rotation to half rotation," Glasner added.

"And every starting lineup has positive side and maybe negative sides. I personally have so many negative experiences with big rotations.

"Let's say one we all experienced this season was [Conference League] and Leeds two days later I started two 11 new players within two days.

"And I think it was one of our worst performances with on paper 11 fresh players and I had this two, three times before at my other clubs."