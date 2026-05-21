Michael Carrick: 'Clarity' near on official Manchester United announcement

The 'FC TV' crew react to reports that Michael Carrick has been offered a two-year deal as permanent boss at Manchester United. (1:39)

Why appointing Carrick at Manchester United is 'a roll of a dice' (1:39)

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MANCHESTER -- Michael Carrick has said "clarity is around the corner" as the wait for his official confirmation as Manchester United head coach goes on.

Carrick has agreed a two-year contract to be United's permanent boss, with the option of another season.

The delay, sources told ESPN, has been caused by negotiations with Carrick's backroom staff, including key assistants Steve Holland and Jonathan Woodgate.

Both are expected to stay.

An official announcement could come as early as Friday and Carrick hinted that supporters will not have long to wait.

"I said the end of the season so we're not far away," Carrick told a news conference on Thursday.

"Clarity is pretty much around the corner. At this stage I can't give you anymore."

United will wrap up their season with a trip to Brighton on Sunday.

Carrick's team are guaranteed to finish third while Brighton are battling to secure European football.

The squad will travel to the Amex without midfielder Casemiro.

The Brazil international will leave the club in the summer and Carrick has decided that his final home game against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford will be his last in a United shirt.

"I kind of decided last week would be his last game," Carrick said.

Manchester United could officially announce Michael Carrick's two-year deal on Friday. (Photo by Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"He's been fantastic. It was decided it could be a good time for him to finish. "It felt like the right time for Case [to finish].

"There is an element of balance with the last game. We're not done, the season is not done, we're really conscious of that.

"There is a real balance between trying new things and evolving. The biggest thing is we're really conscious to respect this last game and what it stands for."